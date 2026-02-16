Washington Seeks to Continue Cooperation with PM Orban, Wants Hungary to Succeed

During his visit to Budapest, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Hungarian officials to strengthen shared bilateral and regional interests, including a commitment to peace efforts aimed at resolving global conflicts and deepening U.S.–Hungarian energy cooperation.
As previously reported, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Kossuth Radio Sunday that Rubio was travelling to Budapest to discuss prospects for peace and the future of Hungarian–American relations.
A golden age has dawned in Hungarian–American relations. Following my November visit to Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now arrived in Budapest,
PM Orban wrote in a social media post.
Prior to the joint press conference, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Secretary Rubio signed a cooperation agreement.
PM Orban opened the press conference by saying:
The week has started well. It’s only Monday, and we have already concluded a cordial, friendly, and serious meeting with the Secretary of State of the United States.
He noted that the visit had been agreed upon during his November trip to Washington and thanked Rubio for honoring Hungary with his presence. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties.
PM Orban stressed. He added that in more than three decades in politics, he could not recall a time when relations between the two nations had been so high-level, balanced, and driven by goodwill, for which he expressed thanks to both President Donald Trump and to Secretary of State Rubio.
Perhaps we were at such a high point when President Bush Sr. visited us on the eve of the regime change, a visit that greatly contributed to our liberation from the communists and the Warsaw Pact. Since then, there have been good and bad periods in Hungarian-American relations, but we have never been as high as we are now. Since January last year, 17 American investments in Hungary have been decided. This is a decade-long record. Hungarians can once again travel to the United States without a visa. We are also grateful to the Secretary of State for this. Hungary has been invited to join the newly formed Board of Peace, which will have it's inaugural meeting this week, probably on Thursday, in Washington, D.C., where I will represent Hungary,
PM Orban said.
