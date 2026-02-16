Washington Seeks to Continue Cooperation with PM Orban, Wants Hungary to Succeed

“We have concluded key agreements in the field of energy, covering oil, gas, and nuclear energy,” the prime minister said. Together with the sanctions exemption granted by President Trump allowing Hungary to continue using Russian oil and gas, these agreements ensure Hungary’s energy security and enable it to provide households and industry with comparatively low energy prices.

Orban also confirmed discussions regarding the potential acquisition by MOL of Serbia’s NIS refinery.

I reaffirm–no matter the amount of pressure from Europe–Hungary’s support for U.S. peace efforts in Ukraine.The current American president has done the most in international politics to bring peace to the Russia–Ukraine war. And I reiterate what everyone knows by now: had Donald Trump been president at the time, this war would not have broken out,

Orban stated.

According to the prime minister, if Donald Trump were not the president now, we would have no chance of resolving this peacefully in the foreseeable future, so we express our respect and gratitude to the President of the United States for his peace efforts.

Hungary continues to stand ready to host a future peace summit in Budapest, he added, and confirmed that President Trump has an open invitation to visit Hungary.

Rubio: A Significant Agreement Between Hungary and the United States

Secretary Rubio described the “golden age” characterization as no exaggeration, stating that U.S.–Hungarian relations are closer than ever—not just rhetorically, but in concrete actions and tangible outcomes. And the agreement we signed is indeed based on the November meeting held at the White House, and we are delighted to have been able to sign this agreement, which we hope will be the first of many more to come.

Under Prime Minister Orban’s leadership, American investment in Hungary continues to grow, with the 17 recent projects underscoring our confidence in this cooperation. Hungary's leadership protects investments and enables Hungary to have a stable and competitive business environment, regarding regulations as well, affording opportunity for growth and prosperity. There are many other areas where we can cooperate, especially in the field of energy,

the Secretary of State said. “It is important to understand that we are living in a golden era of relations,” Rubio said, emphasizing the importance of personal relationships between leaders in shaping international partnerships.

It is important to understand how much relations between leaders determine relations between countries. We are all human beings, and the interpersonal relationships that you have established are of enormous importance in building these relationships and ensuring that they continue to develop. I think I can say with confidence that President Trump is very committed to your success, because your success is our success,

he added.