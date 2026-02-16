Hungary FM: Marco Rubio in Budapest to Discuss Prospects for Peace, and Hungarian–American Relations

Foreign Minister Szijjarto said the talks will focus on two key topics. The first is the possibility of achieving peace. In that context, he noted that the American president’s efforts to advance peace are continually being undermined by European leaders. Hungary, by contrast, is working for peace and to ensure that the country stays out of the war, he added.
The second major topic will be Hungarian–American relations. According to Szijjarto, a “golden age” has dawned since President Donald Trump took office.
He explained that last year saw a record level of U.S. investment flowing into Hungary, while previous politically motivated sanctions against the country were lifted. Viktor Orbán also secured an exemption in Washington from U.S. sanctions on Russian crude oil, and sanctions related to the Paks nuclear plant expansion were repealed by the United States,
the minister recalled.
