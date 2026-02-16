Hungary FM: Marco Rubio in Budapest to Discuss Prospects for Peace, and Hungarian–American Relations

Szijjarto said that beyond political cooperation, there is also a personal friendship based on loyalty between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban. He described them as two of the most frequently attacked politicians in the world who have stood by each other “in the toughest times, amid the most crude and vulgar attacks.” He added that this was evident again at the Munich Security Conference, where several offensive remarks were directed at the Hungarian prime minister and Hungary—similar to past attacks against the U.S. president.

According to Szijjarto, since 2016 mainstream European politicians have been engaged in what he called a “competition in crudeness,” trying to outdo one another in making disparaging remarks about Donald Trump and Viktor Orban. Just as the American president won re-election, he predicts Viktor Orban will prevail as well.