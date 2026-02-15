UkrajnaWeberSzijjáró PéterTisza
Hungary FM: Tisza Would Give Ukraine the Green Light—Our Answer Is Never!

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded on social media to remarks made by Manfred Weber, the European People’s Party (EPP) president, at the Munich Security Conference.

2026. 02. 15. 13:51
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)
In a post on social media Foreign Affais and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to Manfred Weber's remarks at the Munich Security Conference, noting that the party group president had stated that the EPP cooperates exclusively with political forces that stand firmly in support of Ukraine.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
The Tisza Party is a member of the European People’s Party. So everyone can see what they could expect from Tisza: a green light for Ukraine’s EU membership, Ukrainians taking the Hungarian people’s money, and our country being dragged into Ukraine’s war,

Szijjarto wrote.

He emphasized the government's position in unequivocal terms:

Our answer: NEVER!!!

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

