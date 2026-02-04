Rendkívüli

Nyolc év fegyházat kapott Maja T. első fokon, a budapesti embervadászatban részes szélsőbaloldali aktivista

Orbán ViktorOrbán-interjúMórahalom
magyar

PM Orban: Stay Calm and Composed!

"The Tisza Party hired criminals to intimidate the audience and the speaker at a Fidesz event. Nothing like this had happened before. Therefore, I feel that in the coming seventy days, one of my tasks will also be to call on everyone to remain calm and composed and to ask this of everyone," Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Delmagyar in an interview. On Monday, he visited Morahalom and Martely in Csongrad-Csanad County. He spoke to the local newspaper about young people, the situation in Ukraine, and the migration issue that strongly affects southern Hungary.

2026. 02. 04. 14:31
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“The current government has built at least one bridge, and sometimes several, over Hungary's two largest rivers during every term in office, because bridge construction is a matter of national strategy for us. Janos Lazar has promised that these bridges will be completed,” Viktor Orban said in Morahalom.

During the interview, Delmagyar raised the issue of social reconciliation after the elections. In the context of the tense political situation, Viktor Orban spoke about online hate speech, saying that this area is not easy to regulate, because it strongly affects freedom of speech.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)

“We are Hungarians, and therefore anything that involves restrictions immediately and instinctively triggers resistance in us. However, there are boundaries that must not be crossed. We will sooner or later feel not only the advantages of the digital world, but also its disadvantages and dangers, so it is obvious that regulations are needed,” said the Prime Minister, adding that in recent days a kind of escalation had taken place in Gyongyos, Heves County in northern Hungary.

“The Tisza Party gave money to criminals to intimidate the audience and the speaker at a Fidesz event. Nothing like this had happened before.”

Therefore, I feel that in the coming seventy days, one of my tasks will also be to call on everyone to remain calm and composed and to ask this of everyone.

Peace and Calm

"Peace is also an internal matter: it means that I am at peace with myself, that I am not frustrated, nervous, violent, or impatient, even with those I disagree with. Peaceful disagreement is one of the greatest arts. This inner peace must first exist within families, and if there is peace in families, then there is peace in society. It is no coincidence that the national government primarily supports families," the Prime Minister emphasized.

The newspaper also noted that in Csongrad-Csanad County, there are two cities with county rights led by opposition mayors. Based on developments in recent years, it appears that a kind of agreement has been reached between the government and opposition-led Szeged: the BYD factory, university developments, research investments, and welfare funds. One could say that it is good to be an opposition mayor in Szeged, given the scale of government support, while the situation is different in Hodmezovasarhely. "As you sow, so shall you reap," Viktor Orban stressed.

"I am a patient and tolerant person. I tolerate even unfair treatment of the government. But there is a limit."

The leadership of Szeged is not hateful. It is true that we have never been on the same page and never will be, because we see the world differently, but there has never been hatred between the government and the leadership of Szeged. That is why, whenever possible, we reached agreements on university development, factory investments, and other projects. Hodmezovasarhely is different.

“There, the mayor is a hateful person who personally incites hatred against me, the government, and government policy. If this situation changes in Hodmezovasarhely, then the relationship will also improve,” the Prime Minister underlined.

Young People Rebel, the Question Is Against What

Viktor Orban said that this generation is rebellious by virtue of its age. The question is what they are rebelling against.

"For young people, the real problems are not in Hungary, but in Brussels. It does not take much courage to criticize the Hungarian government. Nowadays, young people who truly want to rebel and remedy injustices must rebel against Brussels. Those who do not want to show independence and rebellion as a fashion statement, but want to stand up for a serious cause, are with us. That is why I see a good chance that the majority of young people will support us in the election."

Their future is not threatened by the Hungarian government, but by the leadership in Brussels and their Hungarian representatives,

the Prime Minister emphasized, pointing out that the danger Hungarian young people face is that they will be taken to fight as soldiers and Hungarian money will be taken to Ukraine.

Regarding the financial penalties imposed on Hungary by Brussels for rejecting migrant quotas, Viktor Orban said that five out of ten people thank the government for standing firm on border protection and the border fence.

"Hungary is fined one million euros per day for defending this border. Those who know this appreciate it even more that the Hungarian government is firm on border protection. I consider migration a key issue for Hungary’s future. We must not allow anyone from outside to decide whom we live with. It is unacceptable that Brussels should decide to bring migrants here."

From July, they would bring them, because there is a migration pact, supported by the Tisza Party and Democratic Coalition (DK). Under the pact hundreds of migrants would be transferred to Hungary from other European countries.

"Moreover, they want to force us to establish a refugee camp for 20,000 to 30,000 people. We will resist this, and local people can count on me. But if the country has a government that is aligned with Brussels, it will carry out this decision," he stressed. He added that if Hungary does not have a national Government, Hungarian money will be taken to Brussels and to Ukraine. There will be no utility cost reduction, no family support, no business development programs, and no three-percent home loan scheme.

Viktor Orban: We Know the Problems and the Solutions

"We have been governing for sixteen years, so we know not only the positive aspects, but also the problems, and we know the solutions to these problems. We have the necessary experience to solve them. I talked with local farmers. We know that water is the most important issue here, we know what the problem is, and we are working on it. We have agreed on how to solve it. There will be water for plant nurseries and farms. Another issue that came up was the sale of agricultural products. We must create fairer conditions between producers and traders. It is unacceptable that a farmer gets fifty forints for potatoes and then sees them in the store sold for three hundred. Of course, fighting multinational companies is not easy, because we want both good supply and fair income for our farmers," Viktor Orban emphasized.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said that it poses a real danger.

Western European leaders have decided that they want war and that they want Ukraine to win it. This will sooner or later drag them into the war. First they sent money, then weapons, then all kinds of equipment, and now there is an agreement to send soldiers as well.

"They are actually thinking in terms of dividing Ukraine. They think that the Russians have occupied one half, and they want to control and exploit the other half. And if necessary, they will fight the Russians for it. We do not think this way.  It is in our interest that there should be a country between Russia and Hungary, and that is Ukraine, but it must not destroy us. It should not be a member of the European Union, it should not take our money, it should not drag us into war. It should serve as a buffer zone and provide security for Hungary. If the Patriots gain a majority in Brussels, and I believe this is not far away, Europeans' money will not be taken to Ukraine," he stressed.

On the chances of peace, the Prime Minister said:

The key to peace in Ukraine is not in Moscow or Kyiv, but in Brussels. If Brussels stops supporting Ukraine and stops trying to create a sphere of influence in part of Ukraine, there will be peace.

"Our foreign policy is about gathering friends. Order must be restored in Brussels. We are friends with the President of the United States, we are friends with China and its President, we have balanced relations with Russia, and we have particularly good, strategic cooperation with the Turkic world. Hungary does not put everything on one card. We have problems with Brussels, but we have friendly relations with the other major powers," Viktor Orban said in conclusion.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kondor Katalin
idezojelekvilággazdasági fórum

Következmények nélküli világ

Kondor Katalin avatarja

Az idő – úgy tűnik – ki van zökkenve a helyéből, legalább is mindennapi tapasztalataink ezt bizonyítják.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.