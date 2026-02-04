PM Orban: Stay Calm and Composed!

“The current government has built at least one bridge, and sometimes several, over Hungary's two largest rivers during every term in office, because bridge construction is a matter of national strategy for us. Janos Lazar has promised that these bridges will be completed,” Viktor Orban said in Morahalom.

During the interview, Delmagyar raised the issue of social reconciliation after the elections. In the context of the tense political situation, Viktor Orban spoke about online hate speech, saying that this area is not easy to regulate, because it strongly affects freedom of speech.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: PM's General Department of Communication)

“We are Hungarians, and therefore anything that involves restrictions immediately and instinctively triggers resistance in us. However, there are boundaries that must not be crossed. We will sooner or later feel not only the advantages of the digital world, but also its disadvantages and dangers, so it is obvious that regulations are needed,” said the Prime Minister, adding that in recent days a kind of escalation had taken place in Gyongyos, Heves County in northern Hungary.

“The Tisza Party gave money to criminals to intimidate the audience and the speaker at a Fidesz event. Nothing like this had happened before.”

Therefore, I feel that in the coming seventy days, one of my tasks will also be to call on everyone to remain calm and composed and to ask this of everyone.

Peace and Calm

"Peace is also an internal matter: it means that I am at peace with myself, that I am not frustrated, nervous, violent, or impatient, even with those I disagree with. Peaceful disagreement is one of the greatest arts. This inner peace must first exist within families, and if there is peace in families, then there is peace in society. It is no coincidence that the national government primarily supports families," the Prime Minister emphasized.

The newspaper also noted that in Csongrad-Csanad County, there are two cities with county rights led by opposition mayors. Based on developments in recent years, it appears that a kind of agreement has been reached between the government and opposition-led Szeged: the BYD factory, university developments, research investments, and welfare funds. One could say that it is good to be an opposition mayor in Szeged, given the scale of government support, while the situation is different in Hodmezovasarhely. "As you sow, so shall you reap," Viktor Orban stressed.