Hungary FM Sends Message to Hungarians in the Middle East

Fighting in the Middle East remains intense, and during the night Iran continued its attacks against neighboring Arab countries, Peter Szijjarto wrote in a post published on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 01. 12:50
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
A total of 137 missiles and 209 drones were launched at the United Arab Emirates alone. Dubai Airport was hit by several attacks, including the terminal handling traffic to and from Hungary. The airports in Abu Dhabi, Doha (Qatar), and Manama (Bahrain) were also targeted, Peter Szijjarto wrote in his social media post.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto  (Photo: MTI/Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

Due to the active missile attacks, airspace across the Middle East region has been closed. Major global airlines that play a decisive role in international air traffic, including Qatar and Emirates, have suspended their flights, while their passengers are being accommodated in various hotels. The Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority has announced that it will cover the costs of tourists stranded there,

the Foreign Minister pointed out, emphasizing:

Work is ongoing continuously at Hungary’s embassies in the region, the call center is operating with increased staff, and the number of Hungarians staying in the region who have registered for consular protection rose from 1,893 yesterday morning to 4,144 by the evening. Our embassies are in constant contact with local authorities, and I respectfully ask Hungarians staying in the region to follow their instructions.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade)

