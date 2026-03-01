PM Orban: Hungary Raises Terror Threat Alert Level + Video

"War in Iran! We have raised the terror threat alert level in Hungary by one degree," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page.

The Prime Minister later also published a video, outlining further details.

In the video, he said he had convened a meeting of the Defense Council for Saturday afternoon, because the developments in Iran could have an indirect impact on Hungary’s security situation, with particular regard to energy security.

PM Orban said Hungarian soldiers are serving in the Middle East. They have not been affected by military strikes and they are safe.

At the same time, he warned that the likelihood of terrorist attacks must be expected to increase across Europe, as has happened before, particularly in countries with large migrant populations.

Hungary is in a much better position, but even so, we are raising the terror threat alert level by one step,

he repeated his earlier announcement.

He added that, because of the conflict, a significant increase in global energy prices is expected on the world market.

In this situation, it is of key importance that we break President Zelensky’s oil blockade against Hungary. Therefore, the countermeasures introduced against Ukraine will remain in force in the coming weeks,

he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Viktor Orban spoke at an anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles in Esztergom. In his speech he said that from the event he would go directly to the meeting of the Defense Council, where the scale of the danger would be assessed. According to the Prime Minister, there is more than a serious chance that the current situation will significantly increase global energy prices.

Israel announced on Saturday morning that it had carried out a preemptive strike against Iran. As reported earlier, the United States also participated in the operation. The attack followed a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, and came after repeated warnings from the United States and Israel that they would strike again if Iran continued its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The State of Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran to eliminate threats against Israel

said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.