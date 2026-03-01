terrorfenyegetettségMagyarországorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Hungary Raises Terror Threat Alert Level + Video

Due to the war in Iran, Hungary has raised the national terror threat alert level.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 01. 11:46
Photo: Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser
Photo: Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"War in Iran! We have raised the terror threat alert level in Hungary by one degree," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his Facebook page.

The Prime Minister later also published a video, outlining further details.

In the video, he said he had convened a meeting of the Defense Council for Saturday afternoon, because the developments in Iran could have an indirect impact on Hungary’s security situation, with particular regard to energy security.

PM Orban said Hungarian soldiers are serving in the Middle East. They have not been affected by military strikes and they are safe.

At the same time, he warned that the likelihood of terrorist attacks must be expected to increase across Europe, as has happened before, particularly in countries with large migrant populations.

Hungary is in a much better position, but even so, we are raising the terror threat alert level by one step,

he repeated his earlier announcement.

He added that, because of the conflict, a significant increase in global energy prices is expected on the world market.

In this situation, it is of key importance that we break President Zelensky’s oil blockade against Hungary. Therefore, the countermeasures introduced against Ukraine will remain in force in the coming weeks,

he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Viktor Orban spoke at an anti-war rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles in Esztergom. In his speech he said that from the event he would go directly to the meeting of the Defense Council, where the scale of the danger would be assessed. According to the Prime Minister, there is more than a serious chance that the current situation will significantly increase global energy prices.

Israel announced on Saturday morning that it had carried out a preemptive strike against Iran. As reported earlier, the United States also participated in the operation. The attack followed a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, and came after repeated warnings from the United States and Israel that they would strike again if Iran continued its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The State of Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran to eliminate threats against Israel

said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

US President Donald Trump published an eight-minute video on the social media platform Truth Social confirming that the United States had participated in the attack on Iran. The US president recalled the background to the strike and said:

We repeatedly tried to reach an agreement. We tried.

The United States and Iran resumed negotiations in February in an effort to resolve their decades-long dispute through diplomacy and avoid the risk of a military confrontation that could destabilize the region.

The conflict that has erupted in the Middle East could have serious consequences for the global oil market. If Iran were to close the Strait of Hormuz, it would affect a significant share of global oil and gas transport and could push prices above $100 per barrel.

This would be particularly harmful for the European Union, which is a major oil importer.

In the tense situation, expanding room for maneuver in energy supply is becoming increasingly important, while Volodymyr Zelensky is restricting deliveries through the Druzhba oil pipeline, narrowing the region’s available options.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál Tamás
idezojelekTisza

A Tisza észkombájn vezetői szerint a terrorveszély csak Tóni kampánytrükkje

Pilhál Tamás avatarja

Nincs is háború, de ha mégis, nem kell félni tőle – üzeni stukkerral a zsebében Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu