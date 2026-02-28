Domotor Warns: Mercosur Agreement Moving Forward Despite Lack of EP Approval

In a separate Facebook post, Fidesz MEP Eniko Gyori said the European Commission is “ultimately abandoning farmers and straying from the path of democracy.” She noted that after the legislatures of Argentina and Uruguay approved the EU–Mercosur agreement, it became clear that the European Commission would announce the provisional application of its trade provisions.

Gyori argued that by not waiting for the European Parliament’s position, the European Commission is acting in direct opposition to procedures laid out in the EU treaties. She said the Commission has strayed from the democratic path and is exploiting legal loopholes. She added that the Commission is ignoring concerns raised by the European Parliament in January, which led to the agreement being referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union, and that, in the interest of transparency, it should have waited for the court’s ruling.