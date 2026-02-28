Domotor Warns: Mercosur Agreement Moving Forward Despite Lack of EP Approval

In a Facebook post responding to the announcement by Ursula von der Leyen that the European Commission would begin provisional application of the deal, MEP Domotor warned that the Mercosur agreement is being implemented despite the European Parliament’s lack of approval and its ongoing legal challenge. According to Domotor, what is happening amounts to “a targeted attack against European agriculture.”
Domotor noted that Weber—Peter Magyar’s European Parliamentary group leader—welcomed the move, saying “respect to Uruguay and Argentina.”
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!