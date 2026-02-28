Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A terrorfenyegetettség készültségi szintjét megemeltük

PM Orban: War in Iran Threatens Major Energy Price Increases, Making Ukraine’s Oil Blockade a Double Crime

Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the the Digital Civic Circles' anti-war gathering in Esztergom, warning that Hungary must not yield to blackmail. “Once you are blackmailed, you will always be blackmailed,” he said. According to the Hungarian prime minister, the Russia–Ukraine war is becoming less important to the United States.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 28. 17:43
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Polyak)
At the beginning of the Esztergom meeting, PM Orban recalled that he first visited the city in the late 1970s during a school trip from Szekesfehervar. He noted that a debate had arisen at the time over which city was Hungary’s true historic capital, concluding that Szekesfehervar represented royal authority while Esztergom embodied spiritual authority.

That was when the thought occurred to me that peace must be established, because the soul precedes the body. Let Esztergom be the nation’s historic first city,

he said, adding that significant political battles are being fought in the district.

Photo: Attila Polyak
Photo: Attila Polyak

PM Orban stated that in Komarom-Esztergom County, the goal is not merely a two-thirds majority but complete victory. He also described it as a great honor to have been named an honorary citizen of Esztergom back in 2006, noting that this recognition came at a time when he was not in power.

He also reported that Cardinal Peter Erdo is in improving health.

The prime minister noted that he has not only visited Esztergom during positive occasion, but also during flood defense operations.

DPK Esztergom Fidesz kampány
Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser

Turning to current political prospects, PM Orban said some are trying to convince voters that the election is already decided. He warned opposition manipulators for their numbers not to exceed “one hundred percent,” noting that doing so would violate the law. He added that Fidesz candidates currently hold leads in several areas: Janos Bencsik is leading by six percent, in Komarom, the lead is eight percent, Gabor Eros leads by only a small margin, though stronger margins are needed to secure victory and mandates.

While traveling across the country, PM Orban said he has observed signature drives of candidates and concluded that his side has gathered many more supporters. He relayed an anecdote from Csongrad, where someone told him, “They have a showcase bakery, but we have a bread factory.”

Tallying Results

The prime minister said his political movement must defend its achievements, which is why the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) were created. He noted that they now have 230,000 “digital fighters.”

“If we speculate instead of working, we will lose. We must get moving and do the work. If everyone does their job, we will push them off the field,” Orban said.

He highlighted economic achievements in the county over the past decade, noting that industrial output has tripled and unemployment has fallen from 4.8 percent to 2.5 percent. Last year, Komarom-Esztergom County produced the third-highest industrial output in the country.

PM Orban said the government brought 146 major investments to the region, supported by 160 billion forints in subsidies, creating 13,500 new jobs and protecting 24,000 factory jobs during the COVID crisis. He added that companies in Esztergom alone received 500 billion forints in support.

Photo: Attila Polyak
Photo: Attila Polyak

He also observed that Fidesz performs better in areas with more industrial workers and argued that Hungary’s intellectual elite often lives in a disconnected “bubble,” detached from the views we hold important, for instance on issues such as gender ideology. "Our chances are greater, but those chances must be brought to fruition. If we all go out and talk to people and talk well," PM Orban said, "people will recognize that only his government can provide security."

Regarding infrastructure, Orban announced that the M100 expressway will be built within the next two years, along with a new Danube bridge in Esztergom. The second phase of the flood barrier system is beginning, and a riverfront promenade will also be constructed.

Oil Supply Crisis and Energy Security

Addressing the oil pipeline situation, PM Orban said he began his day at Szazhalombatta, home to Hungary’s main refinery. Speaking about Iran, he noted that it is one of the world’s largest oil producers and supplies 15 percent of China’s oil consumption. He warned that war involving Iran threatens a significant increase in global energy prices.

“In such a situation, Ukraine cutting Hungary off from oil is a double crime,” PM Orban said. He noted that Hungary had previously been denied access to gas supplies but was able to compensate by securing deliveries from the south, bypassing Ukraine. Oil, however, presents a different challenge. He said Ukraine has misled Hungary for weeks by suggesting supplies would resume, but later indicated otherwise. Hungary’s refinery cannot simply process alternative crude, as adapting to more expensive Western oil would require major modifications lasting one to two years.

That is why cutting Hungary off from cheap oil is a double crime,

Orban reiterated.

Orban warned that without prior preparations, Hungary would be facing severe difficulties. He said that without oil supplies, the government would not have sufficient funds to maintain its utility price reduction program.

“Zelenskyy did this not against MOL, but against all Hungarians,” Orban said.

Zelensky Is Blackmailing Hungary

PM Orban said Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had spoken extensively with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and warned him that blocking oil supplies would harm both Slovakia and Hungary. According to Orban, Zelensky rejected those concerns, as well as the proposal for a joint Slovak–Hungarian–EU investigative commission.

Viktor Orban said Hungary faces two choices: accept Zelensky’s demands and abandon cheap oil - which is what Hungary’s opposition Tisza Party supports complying with Ukraine’s position - or resist the pressure.

Photo: Attila Polyak
 

“I learned that once you give in to blackmail, you will always be blackmailed,” PM Orban said. “We must make it clear from the beginning that Hungary cannot be ruined. We will break this oil blockade.”

He noted that Hungary has already halted diesel exports to Ukraine and could also suspend electricity exports if necessary, though this step has not yet been taken out of concern for Hungarians living across the border in Transcarpathia. Hungary is also blocking a €90 billion EU loan package for Ukraine.

Orbán added that Hungary will not support the European Union’s twentieth sanctions package against Russia. Until oil deliveries resume, Hungary will not approve any unanimous EU decisions benefiting Ukraine.

He emphasized that Hungary’s utility price reduction program is not guaranteed and depends on voting in a government capable of fighting for affordable energy supplies, rather than one that gives in to Ukraine's demands.

Oil Deliveries Likely to Resume Only After Elections

PM Orban said he believes oil deliveries through Ukraine will resume only after Hungary’s election, adding that Kyiv and Brussels want political change in Hungary.

According to the PM, people across Europe do not support sending their money to Ukraine or sending their children to war. He argued that Hungary is seen as dangerous not because of its size but because it demonstrates how to govern in the interest of the people ad the nation.

He claimed that Kyiv, Brussels, and Hungary’s opposition are working together to weaken his government through the oil blockade.

“There is a deliberate intention behind this blackmail,” Orban said. “On April 12, we must defeat Tisza, Zelensky, and Ursula von der Leyen at the same time.”

He called for national unity, saying Hungary’s strength lies in unity, just as it did during the migrant crisis.

Photo: Attila Polyak
 

PM Orban also said the Visegrad 4 (V4) Group was weakened by external pressure - specifically, he is convinced that Brussels and Berlin blew it apart by managing the election of leaders favorable to Brussels in the other three countries. Now they want to finish the job in Hungary by overthrowing the pro-nation government with the Tisza Party. He is confident that the V4 Group will be restored next year along with their power to win European political battles. “If your sword is short, lengthen it with a Slovak, a Czech, and a Pole,” he said.

Drone Defense and National Security

PM Orban said Hungary has built a drone defense system in preparation for possible incursions. He recalled that a Ukrainian drone had previously flown over Hungary before crashing in Croatia.

In response to concerns about his own personal security, he declined to discuss it, saying such matters are best left undisclosed.

He also stressed that Hungary cannot accept what he described as disrespectful rhetoric from Zelensky. “A nation without self-respect is not a nation. We have self-respect."

No one can speak to Hungary in that manner,

PM Orban said.

Viktor Orban recalled his last major meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv in the summer of 2024. He took a proposal. He explained that 9,000 people are dying on the front lines or becoming disabled every week. That amounts to 400,000 people a year. He told Zelensky that time was working against him, that the Russians could hold out longer. He also told him that the US would withdraw from the war. Europe would only be able to support the Ukrainians for a few years. Europe is not in a position to burn through billions of euros. The EU pays for Ukrainian pensions, healthcare, and education. This will not work in the long run. 

DPK Esztergom Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

Despite PM Orban's prediction and waning support, Zelensky insisted that Ukraine would win on the battle field.

 Today, the situation would be no different, which is why Zelensky shut down the oil pipeline. He wants a change of government in Hungary. Brussels is waiting for the Hungarian prime minister to jump on the band wagon and  declare: together we will defeat the Russians.

All this would make no differene if one had no one to pass it on too, if no one were to inherit it, PM Orban said.

We do everything for our children,

 Orban said. “None of this matters if there is no one to inherit it.” He urged young people to build families, love their country, and contribute to Hungary’s future.

Iran will become more important to America than the Russian-Ukrainian war

Viktor Orban indicated that US President Donald Trump will visit China at the end of March, but will not visit countries that are traditionally allied with the US. He believes that serious steps may be taken towards global stability. The prime minister believes that the Russian-Ukrainian war is losing its significance in America. "Other issues are coming to the fore," noted Viktor Orban, who would not be surprised if the situation in Iran and the agreement with China were to become more important from the American point of view.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, the head of government said that we have never been as close to direct military conflict as we are now.

He said that, in his opinion, the Americans had set a final deadline and would withdraw from the peace talks. Meanwhile, the Europeans are becoming increasingly drawn in to the conflict. They seriously believe in defeating Russia on Ukrainian territory. The head of government is shocked by this, given that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal. Therefore, he considers this not only irresponsible, but also tempting fate. The large EU member states have signed a declaration supporting the deployment of security forces to Ukraine. Europe is moving into Ukraine, and Ukraine is moving into Europe. It has been decided that Ukraine must be admitted to the EU by 2027.

DPK Esztergom Fidesz kampány Orbán Viktor
Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

Hungary opposes this. One reason for this is that Russian oil is not currently coming to Hungary. They want to sign an agreement on April 15 that the EU will break away from Russian oil. According to the prime minister, it is no coincidence that this was timed to take place directly after the Hungarian elections.

According to the Prime Minister, by 2030, a decision will be made about the war one way or another. As he said, this is the last election before a possible war. That is why we must elect a government that will not sell out Hungary, but will stand by the Hungarian people. He recalled that the Hungarians had previously tried to stay out of major European wars, but had failed. Istvan Tisza and Miklos Horthy also wanted to stay out, but they did not succeed. According to the prime minister, this is what we have to face today. As he said, international pressure was enormous at that time too, they were unable to gather allies to stay out, and the country did not stand united in favor of staying out.

He added that on April 12, we not only need an election victory, but a victory so strong that we can quickly restore national unity with the goal of staying out of the war. The prime minister asked paricipants to help them in this endeavor.

Finally, PM Orban said his personal courage alone is insufficient. “The past 16 years were successful only because Hungarians wanted it together,” he said, calling on voters to help preserve Hungary’s unity and independence.

 


