PM Orban: War in Iran Threatens Major Energy Price Increases, Making Ukraine’s Oil Blockade a Double Crime

At the beginning of the Esztergom meeting, PM Orban recalled that he first visited the city in the late 1970s during a school trip from Szekesfehervar. He noted that a debate had arisen at the time over which city was Hungary’s true historic capital, concluding that Szekesfehervar represented royal authority while Esztergom embodied spiritual authority.

That was when the thought occurred to me that peace must be established, because the soul precedes the body. Let Esztergom be the nation’s historic first city,

he said, adding that significant political battles are being fought in the district.

Photo: Attila Polyak

PM Orban stated that in Komarom-Esztergom County, the goal is not merely a two-thirds majority but complete victory. He also described it as a great honor to have been named an honorary citizen of Esztergom back in 2006, noting that this recognition came at a time when he was not in power.

He also reported that Cardinal Peter Erdo is in improving health.

The prime minister noted that he has not only visited Esztergom during positive occasion, but also during flood defense operations.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser

Turning to current political prospects, PM Orban said some are trying to convince voters that the election is already decided. He warned opposition manipulators for their numbers not to exceed “one hundred percent,” noting that doing so would violate the law. He added that Fidesz candidates currently hold leads in several areas: Janos Bencsik is leading by six percent, in Komarom, the lead is eight percent, Gabor Eros leads by only a small margin, though stronger margins are needed to secure victory and mandates.

While traveling across the country, PM Orban said he has observed signature drives of candidates and concluded that his side has gathered many more supporters. He relayed an anecdote from Csongrad, where someone told him, “They have a showcase bakery, but we have a bread factory.”

Tallying Results

The prime minister said his political movement must defend its achievements, which is why the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) were created. He noted that they now have 230,000 “digital fighters.”