Viktoria Ferenc: Prolongation of the War Is Causing Growing Number of Human Tragedies

The situation of Hungarian communities abroad—wherever they may live—has never been easy, as deprivation of rights and separation from the mother country in themselves constitute profound trauma. However, the current circumstances of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia may be more urgent than ever before. Viktoria Ferenc personally witnesses the challenges faced by Hungarians living in Ukraine, as she continues to visit her home region regularly.

According to Viktoria Ferenc, Hungarians in Transcarpathia, like much of Ukraine’s population, have grown weary of the war (Source: Facebook/Ferenc Viktoria)

As someone who was born near Uzhhorod (Ungvar), close to the tri-border region, you are in a unique position to talk about how the war and the associated forced conscription has affected the Hungarian community there.

This is indeed a unique situation, as I was born and raised near Uzhhorod in Transcarpathia , and I still return home frequently. With this personal background, I now represent the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and the broader Hungarian nation in the European Parliament. For me, the war is not merely a political debate—it is about human lives and countless personal tragedies.

When I visit home, I see that the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia—like Ukraine’s entire population—is extraordinarily exhausted. The war has dragged on for far too long. Resources are not only being depleted at the front lines but immense psychological burdens are also accumulating on the home front.

Today, there is scarcely a family that has not suffered personal loss. Fathers, brothers, and sons are missing, while daily life is shaped by uncertainty, power outages, and energy shortages. It can be said that Hungarians in Transcarpathia are living through the most difficult period in their history. Predictability—whether of the next year, month, day, or even hour—has vanished.

Reports of abuses related to military conscription are particularly troubling. These reports have come not only from the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia but have also been documented in human rights reports by the Council of Europe. Ukraine’s own human rights commissioner has registered thousands of complaints regarding unlawful practices by recruitment offices.

We assist those who contact us by connecting them with the legal aid services of local Hungarian organizations and by bringing unacceptable cases to international attention. All unlawful mobilization practices must be opposed. At the same time, it is important to emphasize that Hungarians in Transcarpathia are loyal citizens of Ukraine and have fulfilled their obligations. Unfortunately, our community alone has lost nearly one hundred people in the fighting.