#Ukraine: A 3-pointer from a Ukrainian drone dropping an adapted M430A1 HEDP 40x53mm grenade right into the hatch of a T-72B3 obr. 2016 tank causing a deadly ammo cookoff.



Another T-73B3, which had collided with a truck, was hit too but wasn't damaged due to reactive armor. pic.twitter.com/qwx9NGz8yW