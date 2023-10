Lombard kör: Pogacar triplázott, Valter búcsúajándéka elmaradt

🇮🇹 #ILombardia



𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍! 💥

The pace increases. Primoz up in front together with some of his competitors.



We saw some good work from Attila. 👏🏼



🏁 36 km. pic.twitter.com/e2Bfk4isZ3