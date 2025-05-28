Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely: Ukrán szervezett bűnözői csoportok állnak nagyrészt a banki csalások mögött

Bóka JánosBrüsszelUkrajna
magyar

Janos Boka: "The Cat's Out of the Bag" at Today’s Hearing

The pressure from Brussels is no coincidence. Several EU member states have openly admitted that Hungary's policy on Ukraine is the real cause of the conflict—this was reported by Janos Boka, Hungary's minister for EU Affairs, on his social media following Tuesday's hearing.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 28. 14:19
Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs (Photo: Facebook /Janos Boka)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

During the latest round of proceedings under Article 7, "the cat’s out of the bag," Boka said. As previously reported, Brussels has threatened Hungary and continues what he called a political witch hunt against the country.

Bóka János elárulta miért támadják hazánkat
EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka reveals the reason behind Brussels's attacks agains Hungary (Photo: Facebook/Janos Boka)

Boka Reveals Real Reason Behind the Attacks on Hungary

Boka stated that several member states explicitly acknowledged that their problem was not primarily with the rule of law or specific pieces of legislation, but rather with Hungary's position on support for Ukraine and its stance against EU membership.

All this political pressure and hysteria is due to the fact that Hungary represents a firm, decisive position based on its own national interests regarding Ukraine,

the minister wrote.

He added that Hungary’s consistent actions are irritating to those who wish to impose a unified EU policy, even when it undermines the interests of individual member states.

Despite all political hysteria and pressure, this will not change,

the minister emphasized, also warning that the series of Brussels procedures is not expected to end anytime soon. In fact, he pointed out 

This also means that the Article 7 procedure and other rule-of-law processes against Hungary will continue. We can count on this.

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs (Photo: Facebook /Janos Boka)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekEurópai Unió

Brüsszel csupaszra vetkőzött a háború színpadán

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Ha sikerülne megvonni Magyarország szavazati jogát, akkor megszűnne minden akadály Ukrajna uniós felvétele előtt.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu