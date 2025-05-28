During the latest round of proceedings under Article 7, "the cat’s out of the bag," Boka said. As previously reported, Brussels has threatened Hungary and continues what he called a political witch hunt against the country.
Janos Boka: "The Cat's Out of the Bag" at Today’s Hearing
The pressure from Brussels is no coincidence. Several EU member states have openly admitted that Hungary's policy on Ukraine is the real cause of the conflict—this was reported by Janos Boka, Hungary's minister for EU Affairs, on his social media following Tuesday's hearing.
Boka stated that several member states explicitly acknowledged that their problem was not primarily with the rule of law or specific pieces of legislation, but rather with Hungary's position on support for Ukraine and its stance against EU membership.
All this political pressure and hysteria is due to the fact that Hungary represents a firm, decisive position based on its own national interests regarding Ukraine,
the minister wrote.
He added that Hungary’s consistent actions are irritating to those who wish to impose a unified EU policy, even when it undermines the interests of individual member states.
Despite all political hysteria and pressure, this will not change,
the minister emphasized, also warning that the series of Brussels procedures is not expected to end anytime soon. In fact, he pointed out
This also means that the Article 7 procedure and other rule-of-law processes against Hungary will continue. We can count on this.
Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for EU Affairs (Photo: Facebook /Janos Boka)
