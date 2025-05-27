Szijjártó PéterkülügyminiszterKárpátaljai Magyar Kulturális SzövetségKMKSZ
magyar

Hungary FM: Hands Off the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association

Hungary' minister of foreign affairs and trade sent a tough message to Kyiv. Peter Szijjarto stood up for the Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 05. 27. 15:53
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the International Fair Play Committee's Awards Gala in the Royal Stables of the Buda Castle on May 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the International Fair Play Committee's Awards Gala in the Royal Stables of the Buda Castle on May 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We demand an immediate explanation from Ukraine's government in connection with press reports about plans to ban the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association, the party that represents Transcarpathia’s Hungarian community and fights for their rights," the Peter Szijjarto said in a post on social media.

Hungary' minister of foreign affairs and trade said:

Hands off the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association!

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ) could be banned, the Transcarpathian news portal Novini Zakarpattya wrote, citing sources close to the government. 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the International Fair Play Committee's Awards Gala in the Royal Stables of the Buda Castle on May 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekGyurcsány Ferenc

Ó, igen, igen-igen!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Hiszen a kormány mást mond, a kormány és a „zorbán” nemet mond, hát nosza, mi mondjunk igent.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu