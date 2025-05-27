"We demand an immediate explanation from Ukraine's government in connection with press reports about plans to ban the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association, the party that represents Transcarpathia’s Hungarian community and fights for their rights," the Peter Szijjarto said in a post on social media.
Hungary FM: Hands Off the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association
Hungary' minister of foreign affairs and trade sent a tough message to Kyiv. Peter Szijjarto stood up for the Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.
Hungary' minister of foreign affairs and trade said:
Hands off the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association!
További IN ENGLISH híreink
As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association (KMKSZ) could be banned, the Transcarpathian news portal Novini Zakarpattya wrote, citing sources close to the government.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the International Fair Play Committee's Awards Gala in the Royal Stables of the Buda Castle on May 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Brutal Videos Show How Zelensky's Regime Drags People from Streets in Ukraine to Certain Death
Abductions continue in Ursula von der Leyen's favorite democracy.
J. K. Rowling's New Fund Benefits Women Who Have Been Discriminated
Gender activists have instantly launched attacks.
PM Orban on Ukraine: One Mistake Is Enough, There's No Way Back!
"This is why we cannot allow the opinions of the Hungarian people to be stolen from their mailboxes and pushed aside! Fill out the consultative vote Voks 2025 online and make your voice heard,” PM Orban posted.
Slovaks Also Reject Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid
Analysts say this could be the final nail in the coffin.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Egyre több gyermek árt szándékosan önmagának
Eltörölték Gyurcsányt
Erre a három csillagjegyre mesés fordulat vár júniusban
Rövid időn belül elszabadulhat a káosz Magyarországon: döbbenetes tanulmány látott napvilágot
Robbantak a rózsaszín füstbombák! Zokogva borultak Ráthonyi-Palácsik Timi nyakába
Kína legújabb csodafegyvere, a Jiutian: leesett az amerikaiak és a katonai elemzők álla – videón a páratlan hadiipari gépszörny
Alhasi ütés – a Fradi ezt kapta az MLSZ-től a bajnoki cím mellé
Két új focista érkezhet hamarosan, Paksról is igazolna a Fradi
Dzsudzsák Balázs egyetlen feltétellel szerződne a Budapest Honvédhoz
Nagy bejelentést tett a Tankcsapda az új gitárosról
Felrobbantotta a netet Caramel kirohanása, csoda történt a zenészekkel
NB I: nagytakarítás Kecskeméten, a Fradi-játékosok sorsa is eldőlt
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Brutal Videos Show How Zelensky's Regime Drags People from Streets in Ukraine to Certain Death
Abductions continue in Ursula von der Leyen's favorite democracy.
J. K. Rowling's New Fund Benefits Women Who Have Been Discriminated
Gender activists have instantly launched attacks.
PM Orban on Ukraine: One Mistake Is Enough, There's No Way Back!
"This is why we cannot allow the opinions of the Hungarian people to be stolen from their mailboxes and pushed aside! Fill out the consultative vote Voks 2025 online and make your voice heard,” PM Orban posted.
Slovaks Also Reject Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid
Analysts say this could be the final nail in the coffin.