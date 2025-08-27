The United States has recently released its 2024 human rights report on Hungary, which clearly shows how much the world has changed thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump. Hungary is already one of the winners of the new Trump-led world order. Rajmund Kiss, head of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) diplomatic workshop and of the Anti-War Digital Civic Circle, spoke to our paper.

Rajmund Kiss believes Hungary is one of the chief winners of Trump’s new world order

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor once again produced its country report on Hungary this year, a very detailed document covering multiple fields. The report evaluates the state of human rights in Hungary under three main criteria: personal security, liberty, rule of law, and the right to life.

I have often heard in Europe and in Washington that Hungary is antisemitic, which is completely nonsensical,

– Mr. Kiss said. He pointed out that the report emphasized Hungary’s zero tolerance for hate speech — and not just with regard to antisemitism. It also noted that Hungary provides a welcoming environment for Jews.

Press freedom functions in Hungary

On the subject of press freedom, the expert explained that concerns are mostly voiced by the international leftist-liberal media — whether in Brussels or the United States—adding that the country report did not criticize Hungary on this matter at all.

The report highlighted the importance of the Sovereignty Protection Office, recalling that after his inauguration Donald Trump worked with Elon Musk to expose serious abuses by the U.S. government — abuses stemming precisely from USAID.*

*He explained that USAID was once the world’s largest development agency, founded in 1961 by John Fitzgerald Kennedy in good faith to assist countries afflicted by natural disasters or famine. It had a vast budget and was part of the U.S. State Department. However, it was later revealed that USAID engaged in questionable practices affecting Hungary and many other countries — attempts to use so-called soft power to influence public opinion abroad through the press, opinion leaders, and pseudo – civil society groups.

As an example, he cited hundreds of millions of dollars spent supporting films and plays promoting gender reassignment surgeries, or movies designed to highlight LGBTQ causes. He stressed that such actions infringe on national sovereignty. This is why the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty, led by Tamas Lanczi, is so important in Hungary — because, as he put it,