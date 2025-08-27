Európai UnióBrüsszelWashingtonKiss RajmundországjelentésDonald Trump
Hungary, One of the Main Winners of Trump’s New World Order

Rajmund Kiss, head of the diplomatic workshop at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) and leader of the Anti-War Digital Civic Circle, responded to Magyar Nemzet’s questions regarding the U.S. human rights report on Hungary. Hungary is already one of the winners of the new, Trump-led world order.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 27. 12:23
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
The United States has recently released its 2024 human rights report on Hungary, which clearly shows how much the world has changed thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump. Hungary is already one of the winners of the new Trump-led world order. Rajmund Kiss, head of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) diplomatic workshop and of the Anti-War Digital Civic Circle, spoke to our paper.

Kiss Rajmund szerint Magyarország a Trump-féle új világrend egyik fő nyertese
Rajmund Kiss believes Hungary is one of the chief winners of Trump’s new world order

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor once again produced its country report on Hungary this year, a very detailed document covering multiple fields. The report evaluates the state of human rights in Hungary under three main criteria: personal security, liberty, rule of law, and the right to life.

I have often heard in Europe and in Washington that Hungary is antisemitic, which is completely nonsensical,

– Mr. Kiss said. He pointed out that the report emphasized Hungary’s zero tolerance for hate speech — and not just with regard to antisemitism. It also noted that Hungary provides a welcoming environment for Jews.

 

Press freedom functions in Hungary

On the subject of press freedom, the expert explained that concerns are mostly voiced by the international leftist-liberal media — whether in Brussels or the United States—adding that the country report did not criticize Hungary on this matter at all.

The report highlighted the importance of the Sovereignty Protection Office, recalling that after his inauguration Donald Trump worked with Elon Musk to expose serious abuses by the U.S. government — abuses stemming precisely from USAID.*

*He explained that USAID was once the world’s largest development agency, founded in 1961 by John Fitzgerald Kennedy in good faith to assist countries afflicted by natural disasters or famine. It had a vast budget and was part of the U.S. State Department. However, it was later revealed that USAID engaged in questionable practices affecting Hungary and many other countries — attempts to use so-called soft power to influence public opinion abroad through the press, opinion leaders, and pseudo – civil society groups.

As an example, he cited hundreds of millions of dollars spent supporting films and plays promoting gender reassignment surgeries, or movies designed to highlight LGBTQ causes. He stressed that such actions infringe on national sovereignty. This is why the Office for the Protection of Sovereignty, led by Tamas Lanczi, is so important in Hungary — because, as he put it,

we fail to realize in our daily lives on how many fronts attempts are made to influence Hungarian public opinion as well.

 

Trump brought the change

The analyst noted that last November, the patriotic Donald Trump won an overwhelming victory in the United States with 312 electoral votes. It is no secret, even to the Hungarian opposition, that regardless of political or ideological common ground, the American president has maintained a good personal relationship with Viktor Orban for years. As proof, Mr. Kiss mentioned that Trump sent a personal message to CPAC and, last year, to the Tusvanyos Summer University as well.

 

U.S. President is a messenger of peace

Since the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war, neither the European Union nor the United States has conducted talks with Russian representatives even at the foreign ministerial level. The only foreign minister in the EU who has done so is Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who at least once a year — for instance at last September’s UN General Assembly — has held bilateral talks with Sergei Lavrov.

Thanks to this pragmatic trade and economic dialogue, Hungary’s energy supplies have been secure up to now — which is particularly important.

The turning point in the United States came on January 20, when Donald Trump was inaugurated. In February 2025, the U.S. president announced that he had held a lengthy and highly productive phone call with Vladimir Putin. Later, in Riyadh, Marco Rubio sat down with FM Sergei Lavrov, and the subsequent meetings accelerated the path to peace negotiations.

In this, too, we are on the same platform with America — that Christian patriotic values must be defended, and that the so-called woke ideology must be opposed at every possible forum.

The expert explained that the report on Hungary changed because, until now, the drafters and readers of such reports had not been receiving accurate information.

 

The difference between Washington's and Brussels' opinion

According to Mr. Kiss, the reason for the differing views in Washington and Brussels is that the 2024 European parliamentary elections did not bring political change in Europe. He explained that political discontent and social tensions against governing elites can be felt in more and more countries. The citizens of the European Union are pro-peace, but this is not reflected in Brussels, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris — or even outside the EU, in London. He noted that the European Commission has the same president, Ursula von der Leyen, as in the previous term, and tellingly, even the Commission’s former vice president Josep Borrell has criticized some of its policies. The political and ideological shift that has already taken place in the United States has not yet happened in the European Union.

Brussels remained pro-war, just as before, while the United States and Hungary are pro-peace,

– Mr. Kiss concluded.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

