Balazs Orban: On Migration, We Trust No One! + Video

In a post on illegal migration, Balazs Orban, the PM's political director, highlighted the challenges migration poses to Europe.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

In a video compilation of the Prime Minister’s past statements, the politician recalled events from ten years ago. Back then, the Democratic Coalition (DK), the main opposition party at the time, claimed during the “Battle of Roszke” that migration poses no real problem—it's just a “fake issue” exaggerated by the Prime Minister for domestic political purposes. DK has since changed its tune, promising that they, too, would act against migration.

“I watched how they voted in Brussels: just like the Tisza Party. In Brussels, Tisza voted for, among other things, the accelerated introduction of the disastrous migration pact. In Brussels, Tisza also voted for increasing he direct financial aid to migrants. There is no unity on migration,” the Prime Minister stressed in Balazs Orban’s video post.

The situation is this: if there is a patriotic-minded national government that is unafraid, indeed brave, and willing to stand up to Brussels, then there are no migrants, and there is security. But if Hungary ends up with a Brussels-aligned government, there will be migration, and security will vanish,

the Prime Minister underlined.