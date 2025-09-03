Hungary FM: Civilized East–West Cooperation Brings Significant Benefits

“The economic, security and social tensions and crises unfolding in the world are unfortunately leading once again toward blocification. This is absolutely against Hungary’s interests,” wrote Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto from Beijing.

We are interested in East–West cooperation, and Hungary has already shown what significant benefits civilized East–West cooperation can bring,

Szijjarto added.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that one of the key drivers of Hungary’s economic performance over the past decade has been its role as a meeting point between East and West.