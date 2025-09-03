Szijjártó PéternyugatKelet
Hungary FM: Civilized East–West Cooperation Brings Significant Benefits

The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade sent a message from Beijing. During his visit to China, Peter Szijjarto said: “Bloc formation is contrary to Hungary’s interests.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 03.
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
“The economic, security and social tensions and crises unfolding in the world are unfortunately leading once again toward blocification. This is absolutely against Hungary’s interests,” wrote Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto from Beijing.

Szijjártó Péter az együttműködés fontosságát hangsúlyozta (Fotó: AFP)
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed the importance of cooperation (Photo: AFP)

We are interested in East–West cooperation, and Hungary has already shown what significant benefits civilized East–West cooperation can bring,

Szijjarto added.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that one of the key drivers of Hungary’s economic performance over the past decade has been its role as a meeting point between East and West.

We Hungarians are interested in re-establishing global cooperation based on mutual respect,

Szijjarto concluded in his social media post.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

