Hungary FM: Hungary–China Cooperation Reaches New Heights

Hungary and China are currently experiencing a record period in bilateral cooperation, and both sides are ready to continue this and further deepen their relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated on Wednesday in Beijing.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 04.
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
The Hungarian minister, during talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, first congratulated China on achieving 5.5% economic growth in the first half of the year, stressing that this creates opportunities to further strengthen cooperation, MTI reported.

 

“Regarding our bilateral relations, we are experiencing record times. In the first half of 2025 – just like in 2023 and 2024 – Chinese companies were the largest investors in Hungary […] Our trade turnover increased by 5% in the first half of the year,” he said, adding that construction on the Budapest–Belgrade railway line will be completed by the end of the year.

Mr. Szijjarto also pointed out that the number of Chinese tourists in Hungary has grown by 44%, surpassing pre-corona virus pandemic levels. He highlighted that the second-largest number of international students in Hungary comes from China, with around 2,600 enrolled.

He emphasized that Hungary pays close attention to China’s international role in today’s highly complex, security-challenged world, welcoming that both countries belong to the pro-peace camp.

“We Hungarians, and I personally, are especially grateful to the People’s Republic of China for all its efforts to promote peace and the peaceful resolution of current crises,” he said.

“We are glad to be experiencing a record period of bilateral cooperation. We are ready to continue, deepen and make it even more successful,” he added.

Earlier, the minister also met with executives of Xiaomi, Chervon Auto, and Wanhua, calling the two countries’ cooperation a true success story. He explained that last year, about 31% of all Chinese investment in Europe came to Hungary, and four of the five largest Chinese projects on the continent are currently underway in the country.

Based on his talks, he concluded it is clear that Chinese companies continue to see Hungary as an attractive investment destination and are preparing to expand capacities and create new jobs.

“Wanhua now employs more than 4,000 people in northeastern Hungary, while Chervon operates its only factory outside China in Miskolc. Their investments together represent several hundred million euros,” he noted.

He added that Xiaomi products are also becoming increasingly popular in Hungary, with their local webshop launched at the end of August, and future cooperation opportunities were also discussed.

“One thing is certain: Chinese investors will continue to form a stable foundation of Hungarian–Chinese cooperation,” he summarized.

China held its Victory Day parade on September 3, marking the anniversary of Japan’s official surrender in 1945 and the end of World War II. This year, Peter Szijjarto represented Hungary at the celebration.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

