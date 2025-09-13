Európai UnióSzijjártó Péterképviselet
Hungary FM: Hungary Opens New Consulate in Liechtenstein

Hungary has opened a new consulate in Liechtenstein, which will contribute to the development of economic cooperation and highlights how important it would be to restore mutual respect in international politics, said Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on Friday in Vaduz, according to a statement from the ministry.

2025. 09. 13. 14:12
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the opening of the new consulate in Liechtenstein (Source: Facebook.com/Szijjarto Peter)
At the inauguration ceremony, the Foreign Minister Szijjarto emphasized that the two countries share a long common history: in the second half of the 19th century, they both belonged to the same monetary and customs union as part of the Austro–Hungarian Empire, which still has a positive impact on economic cooperation today.

In his speech, he pointed out that last year broke records in bilateral trade turnover, and it seems that another record high will be achieved this year.

He stressed that sixty companies registered in Liechtenstein are also investing in Hungary, the largest and best-known of which is Hilti. Szijjarto also stated that Liechtenstein-based Neutrik, taking advantage of the European Union’s lowest tax rates and Hungary’s skilled workforce, has decided to open a factory in Ozd with an investment of 10 million euros, also to be supported financially by the Hungarian government.

He also spoke about the importance of people-to-people ties, recalling that Hungary will always remember how Liechtenstein showed solidarity and humanity by accepting hundreds of Hungarian refugees after the 1956 revolution.

And we will also always remember that the Liechtenstein Red Cross gave Hungarian children in very difficult circumstances the chance to spend their holidays here in this wonderful country,

 he said.

We are proud that the Liechtenstein government agreed to the establishment of the consular representation, which will certainly contribute to deepening the friendship and improving cooperation between our two wonderful countries and nations,

he summed up.

Finally, the minister stated that the opening of the consulate and the development of bilateral relations clearly show how important it would be to restore mutual respect in international political life.

Today we see hostility, wars, armed conflicts, and disputes dominating world politics. And once again, the world is heading down the undesirable path of blocification,

he warned. FM Szijjarto stressed that Hungary had already lost out once on such divisions, and is therefore more interested in strengthening connections and promoting diplomacy.

Instead of hostility and wars, we stand for global cooperation based on respect,

he concluded.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the opening of the new consulate in Liechtenstein (Source: Facebook.com/Szijjarto Peter)

