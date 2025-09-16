Peter Szijjarto on the Importance of Nuclear Energy

The minister recalled that Rosatom is building the new blocks of the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary, with the involvement of major French and German suppliers.

In addition, Hungary signed an exclusive agreement on the use of American technology in the field of small nuclear reactors,

Peter Szijjarto noted, stressing that

in Hungary, the Russian, US, German and French nuclear industries are present at the same time, and they can work well alongside and with each other. Hungary proves that one of the best fields for reviving civilized East-West cooperation is nuclear energy.

According to the minister, the next decade will clearly be the decade of nuclear energy, since global electricity demand is rising dramatically, and such a volume can only be produced efficiently, reliably, safely, and in an environmentally friendly way with nuclear power.

During his visit in Vienna, Peter Szijjarto also held talks with Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Rosatom.

They agreed to accelerate the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant as all conditions are now in place for progress.