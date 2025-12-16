In a post published on his social media page, PM Orban sharply criticized the emerging EU plan to fund Ukraine’s projected military spending for the next two years through common loans.
PM Orban: Our Grandchildren Will Still Be Paying the Price of This War
Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the European Union plans to finance Ukraine’s military expenditures through joint borrowing. According to the Hungarian leader, the Brussels proposal would saddle member states with long-term debt while reducing the chances of bringing the war to a swift conclusion.
Anyone who takes out EU loans at the expense of their grandchildren can now join the Brussels chorus. They hand the money out easily; you can protest—but getting rid of it later is far harder,
Viktor Orban posted.
As the upcoming EU summit approaches, it is becoming clearer how Brussels bureaucrats intend to force down our throats the financing of Ukraine’s two-year military budget. Once again, the go-to miracle weapon is joint borrowing. If necessary, even without consensus. Those who don’t want it will still have it dumped on them, and then they can pay the interest for decades,
he explains in the post.
PM Orban stressed that joint EU borrowing does not point toward peace. In his view, financing Ukraine’s military through this mechanism would mean “losing forever the chance of a rapid end to the Russia–Ukraine war,” while Europe moves ever closer to escalation.
He warned that the consequences of the conflict will not only burden the current generation but could shape the lives of grandchildren for decades to come.
And Hungary must navigate this minefield—this Thursday and in the years ahead,
the prime minister concluded.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)
