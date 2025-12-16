PM Orban: Our Grandchildren Will Still Be Paying the Price of This War

PM Orban stressed that joint EU borrowing does not point toward peace. In his view, financing Ukraine’s military through this mechanism would mean “losing forever the chance of a rapid end to the Russia–Ukraine war,” while Europe moves ever closer to escalation.

He warned that the consequences of the conflict will not only burden the current generation but could shape the lives of grandchildren for decades to come.

And Hungary must navigate this minefield—this Thursday and in the years ahead,

the prime minister concluded.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)