Svédországillegális migrációSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: The Hungarian People Do Not Want Illegal Migration

“The Hungarian people have made it clear they do not want illegal migration. Only we can decide who we want to live with,” wrote Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 09. 15. 11:44
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto was commenting on media reports that in Sweden, legal proceedings are underway against 280 teenage girls charged with murder.

Szijjártó Péter szerint a magyarok eldöntötték, hogy nem kérnek az illegális migrációból
The Hungarians have unequivocally said "no" to illegal migration, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says. (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)

Ten years ago we made a decision of such gravity that its significance becomes clearer to every Hungarian with each passing day. Despite the enormous pressure placed on us, despite the efforts of our opponents, the Hungarian people clearly declared they do not want illegal migration,

he stressed.

No one can decide for us who we want to live with, and no external power can force migrants upon us,

he added.

We do not want no-go zones in our major cities, we do not want parallel societies, and we do not want to feel like strangers in our own homeland,

he continued.

Ten years ago we warned: if a country makes a mistake on migration, the consequences will be irreversible. Where weak governments and weak leaders let migrants in, they can never be removed again. And the consequences are incalculable,

Szijjarto underlined.

A recent report reveals that in Sweden, proceedings are currently underway against 280 teenage girls on charges of murder. Swedish prosecutors disclosed shocking details about crime gangs in the country. According to the report, teenage girls are increasingly recruited for brutal crimes, including contract killings.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekantifa

Csak nézd!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legújabb bejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.