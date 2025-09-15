Hungary FM: The Hungarian People Do Not Want Illegal Migration

Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto was commenting on media reports that in Sweden, legal proceedings are underway against 280 teenage girls charged with murder.
Ten years ago we made a decision of such gravity that its significance becomes clearer to every Hungarian with each passing day. Despite the enormous pressure placed on us, despite the efforts of our opponents, the Hungarian people clearly declared they do not want illegal migration,
he stressed.
No one can decide for us who we want to live with, and no external power can force migrants upon us,
he added.
We do not want no-go zones in our major cities, we do not want parallel societies, and we do not want to feel like strangers in our own homeland,
he continued.
Ten years ago we warned: if a country makes a mistake on migration, the consequences will be irreversible. Where weak governments and weak leaders let migrants in, they can never be removed again. And the consequences are incalculable,
Szijjarto underlined.
A recent report reveals that in Sweden, proceedings are currently underway against 280 teenage girls on charges of murder. Swedish prosecutors disclosed shocking details about crime gangs in the country. According to the report, teenage girls are increasingly recruited for brutal crimes, including contract killings.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: AFP)