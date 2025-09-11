Hungary FM: We Choose Peace

At a press conference following the meeting of the Hungarian–Belarusian economic joint committee, the minister explained that the talks took place during an extremely difficult period, as Hungary has now been living in the shadow of the war in Ukraine for three and a half years.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Minsk (Photo: Facebook)

"I am here because if ever there is a great need for dialogue, it is now, and if ever there is a great need for common sense and a cool head, it is now," he continued.

Unlike the President of the European Commission, we Hungarians do not want Europe to be fighting. We are extremely concerned about steps toward escalation. I believe that talking about Europe being at war and taking steps toward escalation is extremely dangerous. Whoever says that Europe is at war is endangering Europe and may push it into war,

he added, referring to Ursula von der Leyen’s address, in which the head of the Brussels body spoke of the continent fighting for its freedom, its unity, and its peace.

Europe is in a fight.



A fight for our liberty and our ability to determine our destiny for ourselves.



This must be Europe’s Independence Moment.



The minister stressed that the Hungarian government rejects this, that Hungary does not want war and does not want anyone to drag it into the armed conflict taking place in the country neighboring Hungary.

"As long as there is a national government in Budapest, we will protect Hungary and guarantee that Hungary stays out of the war,"

he summed up.

"For three and a half years we have been bearing (…) all the consequences of a war that we have nothing to do with, for which we bear no responsibility, and in which we have never participated," he underlined.

"We Hungarians stand on the side of peace. For three and a half years we have continuously argued for a ceasefire and peace talks. And those who are now saying the same thing spent three and a half years insulting us for this position,"

he added. Peter Szijjarto then expressed his regret that the majority of European politicians are currently more interested in continuing the war than in pursuing peace. "But we Hungarians will not give up, so we will continue to do everything we can to support efforts for peace, and that is partly why I am here," he stated.

