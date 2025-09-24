Rendkívüli

Súlyos botrány Romániában, menekülnie kellett a magyar válogatottnak a pályáról

Hungary Strikes Back, Slams Swedish Minister for Attack

Tamas Menczer, Communications Director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–KDNP alliance, sharply criticized the Swedish Minister for European Affairs on social media after she accused Hungary of a deterioration in the state of democracy. Menczer pointed to Sweden’s so-called “model democracy,” where migration has now reached unmanageable proportions.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 24. 17:46
Tamas Menczer, Communications Director of Fidesz–KDNP (Source: Facebook)
“Here we go again with the Swedes. The Swedish Minister for European Affairs spoke up and declared that democracy in Hungary is in a terrible state. Oh, she must have had an easy day today and had the time, perhaps no one was blown up in her country today” Menczer  began his Facebook post.

Menczer Tamás
Tamas Menczer, Communications Director of Fidesz–KDNP (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

I’d like to congratulate the Swedish government if there was even 24 hours without anyone being shot or blown up. A wonderful model democracy… Good luck with the migrants, dear Madam Minister! We say: No thank you,

he continued.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Communications Director of Fidesz–KDNP (Source: Facebook)

 

 

