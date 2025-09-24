Hungary Strikes Back, Slams Swedish Minister for Attack

“Here we go again with the Swedes. The Swedish Minister for European Affairs spoke up and declared that democracy in Hungary is in a terrible state. Oh, she must have had an easy day today and had the time, perhaps no one was blown up in her country today” Menczer began his Facebook post.

Tamas Menczer, Communications Director of Fidesz–KDNP (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

I’d like to congratulate the Swedish government if there was even 24 hours without anyone being shot or blown up. A wonderful model democracy… Good luck with the migrants, dear Madam Minister! We say: No thank you,

he continued.