Janos Lazar: Peter Magyar Seeks Hungarians’ Trust Through Lies

“The Tisza Party wants to gain the trust of Hungarians through lies. Fidesz, however, fights for the nation’s sovereignty and against secrecy,” Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar pointed out in his speech Saturday at the first national gathering of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK).

Hungary's Transport and Construction Minister Janos Lazar gives a speech at the DPK gathering (Source: Facebook)

The Minister stated,

“We are living in an age of turning points, and Hungarians must choose between upheaval, chaos and liberal politics - or a return to normality and order.”

He stressed that Viktor Orban’s policies protect the country from foreign influence, whereas Peter Magyar and his party jeopardize everything that we have built so far. “Choose security, continue to support Fidesz, and let’s finish the work for Hungary together!” Janos Lazar urged.

Speaking at the Papp Laszlo Sport Arena, he said Viktor Orban had turned Hungary from a small country into a great one.

“Peter Magyar, in his actions, is a Brusselite politician through and through. He does not represent Hungarian interests in Brussels; he represents Brussels’s interests in Hungary,” Lazar points out.

In his view, those who choose Tisza will suffer under the rule of multinationals and credit rating agencies. “As the folk song goes: 'the Tisza is flooding, it’s waters are murky, not clear'. If nothing stops it, the Tisza will wash away houses built on (the recently introduced) 3% interest loans, wash away state-subsidized utility bills, and wash away tax benefits for mothers.”

“There exists a protective dam called Fidesz, and a man at the helm called Viktor Orban,” the Minister declared. He added: “Casting a ballot for Peter Magyar would be an own goal for his voters, not a yellow card for the government. The stakes are too high, so this time the tune is different, the slogan is: Follow your head, vote Fidesz!”