PM Orban Mobilizes Against Lies

In his message to the Fighters' Club, Viktor Orban sharply criticized the opposition, saying that with the Szolo Street disinformation scandal they aimed to accuse and topple the government. The case involved government members accused of "the vilest crime" he wrote in his post, and stated:

They knew they were lying. They knew what they were doing. There will be no mercy, everyone will have to face the legal consequences.

Figures Controlled from Abroad Are Trying to Undermine Hungary

The Hungary's Prime Minister sharply criticized those he called dangerous figures controlled from abroad, warning that forces with adverse interests had "ruined" Hungary in the past.

This time we will not allow this to happen,

Viktor Orban stressed.

In his post, he highlighted that:

the opposition’s goal is to cut off Russian oil and gas, which would lead to a drastic rise in energy prices.

This is why the Tisza Party wants to raise personal income tax and corporate tax, as well as introduce a wealth tax on the middle class, he pointed out. PM Orban emphasized:

as a result, ordinary people always lose out, while banks, multinational companies, and energy providers profit.

In his Monday post, PM Orban also mentioned the visit of the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The Hungarian Prime Minister emphasized that Turkiye is a strategic partner and warned: "If the Turks let the migrants go, it will spell disaster for Europe."

