Rendkívüli

Ügyészségi nyomozás indulhat Krúbi ellen

Orbán ViktorEurópai UnióUrsula von der Leyen
magyar

PM Orban Responds to the Day’s Events

“And it’s only Wednesday!” – Hungary's Prime Minister reacted to the day’s events in Strasbourg. Ursula von der Leyen’s state of the European Union address prompted a motion of no confidence, Viktor Orban added.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 09. 11. 10:20
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban took to social media to respond to what happened during the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg.

Orbán Viktor Ursula von der Leyen beszédéről posztolt
 Viktor Orban responded to Ursula von der Leyen's address (Photo: AFP)

The day started with Ursula von der Leyen’s address, and ended in a motion of no confidence against her,

the Prime Minister wrote.

And it’s only Wednesday!

he added meaningfully. 

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered her state of the Union speech that barely touched on the real problems  Europeans face. Instead, the core of her speech was an argument for the need to support Ukraine. Among other things, Von der Leyen once again spoke about phasing out Russian energy carriers and arming Ukraine, while ignoring the interests of member states. The European Commission President also proposed a further concentration of power by eliminating the requirement of unanimity in foreign policy matters in a bid to bypass, for example, Hungary’s position. Nevertheless, the Tisza Party’s MEPs enthusiastically applauded Von der Leyen.

A Tisza párt képviselői lelkesen tapsoltak Von der Leyennek
Tisza Party’s MEPs enthusiastically applauded Von der Leyen

After the session, the Patriots for Europe group announced that it would submit a motion of no confidence against Von der Leyen.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekcharlie kirk

Majka és Krúbi számára eljött a pont, ahol mélyen magukba kell nézniük

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Elég egyetlen pszichésen beteg ember, aki a koncerten valaki meggyilkolását látván komolyan veszi a produkciót és felhatalmazva érzi magát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.