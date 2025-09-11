PM Orban Responds to the Day’s Events

Prime Minister Viktor Orban took to social media to respond to what happened during the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg.

Viktor Orban responded to Ursula von der Leyen's address (Photo: AFP)

The day started with Ursula von der Leyen’s address, and ended in a motion of no confidence against her,

the Prime Minister wrote.

And it’s only Wednesday!

he added meaningfully.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered her state of the Union speech that barely touched on the real problems Europeans face. Instead, the core of her speech was an argument for the need to support Ukraine. Among other things, Von der Leyen once again spoke about phasing out Russian energy carriers and arming Ukraine, while ignoring the interests of member states. The European Commission President also proposed a further concentration of power by eliminating the requirement of unanimity in foreign policy matters in a bid to bypass, for example, Hungary’s position. Nevertheless, the Tisza Party’s MEPs enthusiastically applauded Von der Leyen.

After the session, the Patriots for Europe group announced that it would submit a motion of no confidence against Von der Leyen.

