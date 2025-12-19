EU-csúcsMagyarországHidvéghi Balázs
Balazs Hidveghi: Hungary Has Protected Interests at EU Summit

The EU summit in Brussels, which lasted until the early hours of this morning, concluded with a major Hungarian success, Balazs Hidveghi pointed out. In a post on social media, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office highlighted that Hungary managed to prevent the use of Russian assets and also rejected the war loan for Ukraine supported by 24 member states, which would have imposed a payment obligation of more than four hundred billion forints on Hungary.

Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)
Balazs Hidveghi analyzed the results of the EU summit, which ended in the early hours of Friday, in a Facebook post. He noted that the negotiations continued until 3 a.m., and ultimately, decisions favorable to Hungary were made.

Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kacsur)

We did not allow Europe to issue a declaration of war against Russia today by using Russian assets. The seizure of Russian funds is a dead issue,

Balazs Hidveghi wrote.

The politician added that following the blocking of this decision, 24 member states decided to provide Ukraine with a war loan over the next two years, which, he said, would have to be repaid by the European countries in question if Kyiv is unable to do so.

This means that the children and grandchildren of people living in these European countries will ultimately have to pay the price of the war. Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, however, decided not to participate in the provision of this war loan. By doing so, we protected Hungary from having to pay more than four hundred billion forints,

he emphasized.

 

It is also clear, however, that there is no change in strategy in Brussels and that preparations for war are continuing. Hungary remains the strongest voice for peace in Europe, and as long as we have a national government, we will not allow Brussels to finance Ukraine from the money of the Hungarian people,

he concluded his post.

Cover photo: Parliamentary State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office Balazs Hidveghi (Photo: MTI)

