In the video shared on social media, Viktor Orban stated that the claim that Hungary is isolated, while everyone else is normal and only Hungary has an issue, is no longer sustainable.
PM Orban: Hungary's Isolation Is a Myth, Strong Alliance Takes Shape in Brussels
The narrative claiming that Hungary has become isolated within the European Union is not true, Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video published after the EU summit in Brussels. "The story that Hungary is isolated, that everyone else is normal and only we have an issue, simply cannot be sold," Hungary's Prime Minister said.
The Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out that
the current situation shows exactly the opposite. Hungary has gained strong partners: Slovakia's Prime Minister argued firmly, while Andrej Babis is an unquestionable financial authority.
Viktor Orban stressed that this development means not only numerical strength, but also weight and influence, and that the three actors together are already a heavyweight.
Political analyst Daniel Deak also reacted to the situation. In a post published on his Facebook page, he shared an image drawing attention to the launch of the V3 cooperation.
The V3 cooperation has begun: Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia jointly thwarted Ursula’s plan to finance Ukraine.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
