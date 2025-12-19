BrüsszelAndrej BabisPartnerségOrbán ViktorRobert Fico
magyar

PM Orban: Hungary's Isolation Is a Myth, Strong Alliance Takes Shape in Brussels

The narrative claiming that Hungary has become isolated within the European Union is not true, Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video published after the EU summit in Brussels. "The story that Hungary is isolated, that everyone else is normal and only we have an issue, simply cannot be sold," Hungary's Prime Minister said.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 19. 15:12
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök Fotó: MTI
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In the video shared on social media, Viktor Orban stated that the claim that Hungary is isolated, while everyone else is normal and only Hungary has an issue, is no longer sustainable.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök nyilatkozik a sajtó képviselőinek az uniós tagállamok csúcstalálkozója után Brüsszelben 2025. december 19-én hajnalban (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban  (Photo: MTI/ Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The Hungarian Prime Minister pointed out that

the current situation shows exactly the opposite. Hungary has gained strong partners: Slovakia's Prime Minister argued firmly, while Andrej Babis is an unquestionable financial authority.

Viktor Orban stressed that this development means not only numerical strength, but also weight and influence, and that the three actors together are already a heavyweight.

Political analyst Daniel Deak also reacted to the situation. In a post published on his Facebook page, he shared an image drawing attention to the launch of the V3 cooperation.

The V3 cooperation has begun: Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia jointly thwarted Ursula’s plan to finance Ukraine.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Földi László
idezojelekkarácsony

Karácsonyi esély az újragondolásra

Földi László avatarja

Ha tudunk hinni benne, nagyon egyszerűvé válhat az alagútból a fényre kivezető út.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu