Peter Szijjarto emphasized at a joint press conference with Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev that bilateral economic cooperation is developing steadily, said the statement issued by the ministry.
Hungary FM Makes Important Announcement Affecting Hungarian Companies
The Hungarian–Kyrgyz Development Fund will get a top-up of approximately 15 billion forints in order to support the involvement of Hungarian companies in the modernization of Kyrgyzstan's agriculture and food industry, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced on Thursday in Budapest.
The basis of this cooperation is the Hungarian–Kyrgyz Development Fund, under which Hungarian companies have already received contracts worth 6.5 billion forints on the Kyrgyz market (...) A new hydropower plant is being built with the participation of Hungarian companies, livestock breeding programs are being implemented by Hungarian firms, and machinery exports to Kyrgyzstan are being carried out with the involvement of Hungarian companies,
he listed.
Today we agreed to inject an additional 15 billion forints into this joint development fund, and this 15 billion forints will finance the involvement of Hungarian companies in the modernization of Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture and food industry,
he announced.
He stressed that Hungary is internationally competitive in both of these sectors.
He highlighted that every year two hundred Kyrgyz students can study at Hungarian universities on scholarships, and this year there were 649 applicants for these places, demonstrating the popularity of the program.
Peter Szijjarto then made it clear that, just like Hungary, Kyrgyzstan also belongs to the international peace camp, and the two countries jointly support the peace efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The fact is that both Kyrgyzstan and Hungary have already paid the price for the war in Ukraine, and we are paying the price for a war for which we bear no responsibility whatsoever. We agreed that we do not want to pay an even higher price, even more, for this war, for which we are not responsible, and we oppose any attempt to extend this war in terms of space or time,
he said.
In this context, the minister noted with regret that Brussels continues to fuel the war in Ukraine, just as several European Union member states are doing everything they can to undermine peace efforts.
We also agreed that it would run counter to the national interests of both Hungary and Kyrgyzstan if the world were once again divided into blocs. Instead, we are both interested in the realization of global cooperation based on mutual respect and connectivity,
he underlined.
We both reject sanctions policies. With its sanctions, the European Union has caused very serious damage to Europe's economy, and by now sanctioning not only Russian and Belarusian companies and individuals but also companies and individuals from other countries, the European Union has only further deepened its isolation in global politics,
he continued.
"We would like to thank the president and government of Kyrgyzstan for the fact that we can continuously cooperate in the international political arena for peace, and that we can work together to ensure that the world is not divided into blocs once again," Peter Szijjarto concluded.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
