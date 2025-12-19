Hungary FM Makes Important Announcement Affecting Hungarian Companies

The basis of this cooperation is the Hungarian–Kyrgyz Development Fund, under which Hungarian companies have already received contracts worth 6.5 billion forints on the Kyrgyz market (...) A new hydropower plant is being built with the participation of Hungarian companies, livestock breeding programs are being implemented by Hungarian firms, and machinery exports to Kyrgyzstan are being carried out with the involvement of Hungarian companies,

he listed.

Today we agreed to inject an additional 15 billion forints into this joint development fund, and this 15 billion forints will finance the involvement of Hungarian companies in the modernization of Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture and food industry,

he announced.

He stressed that Hungary is internationally competitive in both of these sectors.

He highlighted that every year two hundred Kyrgyz students can study at Hungarian universities on scholarships, and this year there were 649 applicants for these places, demonstrating the popularity of the program.

Peter Szijjarto then made it clear that, just like Hungary, Kyrgyzstan also belongs to the international peace camp, and the two countries jointly support the peace efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The fact is that both Kyrgyzstan and Hungary have already paid the price for the war in Ukraine, and we are paying the price for a war for which we bear no responsibility whatsoever. We agreed that we do not want to pay an even higher price, even more, for this war, for which we are not responsible, and we oppose any attempt to extend this war in terms of space or time,

he said.