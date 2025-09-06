PM Orban: For Miklos Kasler, Healing Was Everything

Prime Minister Viktor Orban bade farewell on social media to Miklos Kasler, who died on Friday at the age of 75. Mr. Orban wrote:

Healing was everything to him. He helped those he could, healed those it was possible to heal. But in his own struggle, he was ultimately overcome. Rest in peace, Professor.

As Magyar Nemzet also highlighted earlier, Miklos Kasler died at the age of 75 after a serious illness. The former minister has been declared a deceased of Hungary's interior ministry. “Arrangements for his funeral will be made later,” the ministry said in a statement. Miklos Kasler served as minister of human resources from 2018 to 2022.

His main fields of research included surgical studies on functional preservation and restoration in head and neck surgery, laser reconstructive surgery, and the complex oncotherapy of head and neck tumors. Over the course of his scientific career, he authored numerous textbooks and book chapters, and published more than 250 papers in Hungary and abroad.

He was also a member of the editorial boards of several domestic and international scientific journals, and delivered lectures at numerous congresses. Beyond his medical vocation, he showed great interest in the historical and historical-philosophical questions of destiny facing the Hungarian nation.