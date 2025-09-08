Kötcsei TalálkozóOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban: Next Year, With You All, Same Place

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared photos from the Civic Picnic in Kotcse on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 08. 10:34
Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban posted a compilation of photos from yesterday’s gathering in Kotcse. Along with the images, the prime minister wrote:

Kotcse 2025 – the real thing!

He added:

Next year, with you all, same place.

Considered the traditional opening of the autumn political season in Hungary, the Kotcse picnic is where the head of government regularly outlines a comprehensive action plan regarding future challenges and opportunities. This year’s event was unique because, instead of holding his assessment behind closed doors before invited members of the intellectual and economic circles of the right, Mr. Orban’s speech was broadcast live.

At yesterday's gathering, Viktor Orban said looking to the election campaign that peace marches are needed, mobilization is necessary, and that everything must be subordinated to the shared victory. He also announced that a national consultation will be launched regarding the leaked Tisza Party tax plans, and called on everyone to do their utmost for the common goal.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Nyári Gábor
idezojelekKásler Miklós

A tudós, aki megválasztotta a sorsát – búcsú Kásler Miklóstól

Nyári Gábor avatarja

A világ szegényebb lett egy olyan személyiséggel, aki életét orvosként, főigazgatóként, miniszterként a nemzet szolgálatába állította.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu