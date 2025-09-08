PM Orban: Next Year, With You All, Same Place

Viktor Orban posted a compilation of photos from yesterday’s gathering in Kotcse. Along with the images, the prime minister wrote:

Kotcse 2025 – the real thing!

He added:

Next year, with you all, same place.

Considered the traditional opening of the autumn political season in Hungary, the Kotcse picnic is where the head of government regularly outlines a comprehensive action plan regarding future challenges and opportunities. This year’s event was unique because, instead of holding his assessment behind closed doors before invited members of the intellectual and economic circles of the right, Mr. Orban’s speech was broadcast live.

At yesterday's gathering, Viktor Orban said looking to the election campaign that peace marches are needed, mobilization is necessary, and that everything must be subordinated to the shared victory. He also announced that a national consultation will be launched regarding the leaked Tisza Party tax plans, and called on everyone to do their utmost for the common goal.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)