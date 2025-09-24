Rendkívüli

Kocsis Máté: Államellenes puccskísérlet zajlik a Semjén Zsolt elleni rágalomhadjárat mögött

PM Orban: The Brussels Immunity Scam Is in Full Swing

“Peter Magyar is under the protection of the European People’s Party and Manfred Weber. They are blackmailing him to carry out Brussels’s program in Hungary: migrants in, taxes on banks and multinational corporations out, no more utility price cuts, family support scrapped, marching toward war, and Ukraine in the EU. This is the Brussels's master plan,” the Prime Minister posted on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 24. 10:58
“The Brussels immunity scam is in full swing. Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar now has official papers proving he is a pawn of Brussels. According to the authorities, he committed a crime in Hungary (theft) and must answer for it in court. But Brussels won’t allow this,” Viktor Orban wrote in his post.

His Brussels handlers, under the leadership of the European People’s Party (EPP) and Manfred Weber, have placed him under their protection. He is now in the palm of their hands, and his fate depends on them. They are blackmailing him. He is a captured man,

the PM Orban added.

The Prime Minister warned:

They want him at the helm of Hungary, so that, in exchange for protection, he carries out the Brussels agenda in Hungary. Migrants in, taxes on banks and multinational corporations out, no more utility price cuts, family support scrapped, marching toward war, and Ukraine in the EU. This is the Brussels master plan, and Peter Magyar is the chosen, blackmailed executor. Don’t fall for it!

As Magyar Nemzet reported yesterday, the European Parliament’s legal committee, in a closed-door vote, decided against lifting the immunity of both Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, and Klara Dobrev, leading politician of the Democratic Coalition (DK).

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

