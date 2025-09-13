Orbán ViktorTisza-adóminiszterelnök
magyar

PM Orban: The Tisza Tax Is Swelling + Video

Modifying the main opposition party's slogan, Hungary's Prime Minister wrote in a Facebook post “The Tisza tax is swelling". Viktor Orban added, referring to the Tisza Party's slip of the tongue at a forum Etyek, that he curiously awaits what slips out next, remarking that "in Hungary everything always come out".

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 09. 13. 10:58
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“The Tisza tax is swelling. After leaks of a multi-bracket income tax hike and the property tax, here comes another Tisza tax proposal: raising the corporate income tax on Hungarian businesses,” wrote Viktor Orban in his Facebook post.

As reported earlier, the Tisza Party is not only preparing to introduce a multi-bracket personal income tax system, but would also drastically raise corporate taxes—to as much as threefold—while taxing capital income progressively, between 20–40 percent. Several sources have confirmed information about the party’s tax policy plans, though, according to the Tisza vice president’s earlier statement, they will not speak about it publicly before the elections.

At the Tisza forum in Etyek, party vice president Zoltan Tarr first said that his message could be put together in such a way that it might even lead to electoral defeat. He later repeated this:

I will not tell everything, because then we would lose.

One of Peter Magyar’s most important allies also said that until the elections, certain topics must not be discussed, adding that first the election must be won, and only afterwards can everything be done. In other words, they can lie until the vote, since afterwards they’ll do whatever they want anyway.

Tisza Battle Plan Collapses


“The Tisza battle plan—‘we can’t say everything, because then we’d lose’—has collapsed. Despite the secrecy, the muzzling and the concealing, the system leaks. Whoever thinks the work of program-writers in the background can be hidden doesn’t know Hungary. Here, everything always comes out. In Hungarian politics, you can only play with open cards, as we do,” PM Orban said.

We do what we say, and what we say, we do,

Viktor Orban said. He reported that child care benefits (CSED and GYED) have been made tax-free, personal income tax for mothers with three and later with two children is being abolished, the family tax allowance will be doubled, and young people are being helped to get their first own home.

“These are the serious things. This is governing ability. Honest, straightforward talk. Everything else is just crowing. We are curious to see what comes next!” the Prime Minister wrote.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bánó Attila
idezojelekhalál

Amerikai gyilkosság, brüsszeli harciasság

Bánó Attila avatarja

Charlie Kirk meggyilkolása és a balliberális háborús retorika között szoros összefüggés van.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu