PM Orban: The Tisza Tax Is Swelling + Video

At the Tisza forum in Etyek, party vice president Zoltan Tarr first said that his message could be put together in such a way that it might even lead to electoral defeat. He later repeated this:

I will not tell everything, because then we would lose.

One of Peter Magyar’s most important allies also said that until the elections, certain topics must not be discussed, adding that first the election must be won, and only afterwards can everything be done. In other words, they can lie until the vote, since afterwards they’ll do whatever they want anyway.

Tisza Battle Plan Collapses



“The Tisza battle plan—‘we can’t say everything, because then we’d lose’—has collapsed. Despite the secrecy, the muzzling and the concealing, the system leaks. Whoever thinks the work of program-writers in the background can be hidden doesn’t know Hungary. Here, everything always comes out. In Hungarian politics, you can only play with open cards, as we do,” PM Orban said.

We do what we say, and what we say, we do,

Viktor Orban said. He reported that child care benefits (CSED and GYED) have been made tax-free, personal income tax for mothers with three and later with two children is being abolished, the family tax allowance will be doubled, and young people are being helped to get their first own home.

“These are the serious things. This is governing ability. Honest, straightforward talk. Everything else is just crowing. We are curious to see what comes next!” the Prime Minister wrote.