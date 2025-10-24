Balazs Orban: Hungary's Ready to Host Budapest Peace Summit

Speaking to Hungarian journalists on the sidelines of the EU summit, Balazs Orban underlined that Hungary’s goal is to make the Budapest Peace Summit a reality and to help finally bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end.

Only negotiations can bring us closer to peace. Without talks, we have no chance at all of getting nearer to peace,

– he said. He emphasized that

Hungary’s problem lies with Europe — with the current European position. From both a moral and rational standpoint, the European approach is untenable, because while it speaks of peace and quick agreements, it refuses to engage in communication with one of the parties to the war. Perhaps everyone talks about peace, but not everyone means it seriously. Now, there is a chance for peace, yet some speak and act against it, while others speak and work for it.

He declared that

Budapest is open to everyone. If either of the two negotiating parties wishes to invite anyone else, we are ready to welcome all, in the interest of peace.

– According to Balazs Orban, Hungary's prime minister is also arguing at the European Council meeting that this may be Europe’s last chance. Instead of continuing with a war strategy, a different approach is needed. In Hungary’s view, negotiations between Europe and Russia should also begin — not to undermine, but to complement the American peace initiatives.

As long as we are moving closer to a ceasefire, peace talks, and a long-term settlement, we support the American position,

– Mr. Orban said, adding:

Hungary hopes the U.S. President’s peace initiative will succeed.

If the diplomatic and communication efforts reach a stage where the U.S. and Russian presidents meet again after Alaska, Budapest stands ready to host the peace summit, he added.