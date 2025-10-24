EurópaOrbán Balázsbékecsúcs
Balazs Orban: Hungary's Ready to Host Budapest Peace Summit

With the Peace March, Hungary sent a message to the world that it is ready to host the peace summit in Budapest, Prime MInister Orban's political director said in Brussels, on Thursday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 24. 10:55
Balazs Orban, chairman of the board of trustees of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) and PM Orban's director, delivers a welcome address at the MCC Leadership Academy’s conference titled Sailing in Storm at the MCC Center in Budapest on October 21, 202
Balazs Orban, chairman of the board of trustees of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) and PM Orban's director, delivers a welcome address at the MCC Leadership Academy’s conference titled Sailing in Storm at the MCC Center in Budapest on October 21, 2025. (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Kocsis)
Speaking to Hungarian journalists on the sidelines of the EU summit, Balazs Orban underlined that Hungary’s goal is to make the Budapest Peace Summit a reality and to help finally bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end.

Only negotiations can bring us closer to peace. Without talks, we have no chance at all of getting nearer to peace,

– he said. He emphasized that 

Hungary’s problem lies with Europe — with the current European position. From both a moral and rational standpoint, the European approach is untenable, because while it speaks of peace and quick agreements, it refuses to engage in communication with one of the parties to the war. Perhaps everyone talks about peace, but not everyone means it seriously. Now, there is a chance for peace, yet some speak and act against it, while others speak and work for it.

He declared that 

Budapest is open to everyone. If either of the two negotiating parties wishes to invite anyone else, we are ready to welcome all, in the interest of peace.

– According to Balazs Orban, Hungary's prime minister is also arguing at the European Council meeting that this may be Europe’s last chance. Instead of continuing with a war strategy, a different approach is needed. In Hungary’s view, negotiations between Europe and Russia should also begin — not to undermine, but to complement the American peace initiatives.

As long as we are moving closer to a ceasefire, peace talks, and a long-term settlement, we support the American position,

– Mr. Orban said, adding: 

Hungary hopes the U.S. President’s peace initiative will succeed.

If the diplomatic and communication efforts reach a stage where the U.S. and Russian presidents meet again after Alaska, Budapest stands ready to host the peace summit, he added.

Commenting on the European Council’s decision on Thursday to adopt its 19th sanctions package against Russia, Balazs Orban pointed out that despite the EU’s restrictive measures, Russia has not collapsed. The sanctions are ruining Europe, not Russia,” - he said.

PM Orban's policy chief  stressed that Russia remains capable of financing its war expenditures despite the EU sanctions. “Hungary maintains that this kind of sanctions policy makes no sense,” he stated. Regarding the idea of cutting the EU off from Russian energy, he warned that if such a move were to happen, the decline in the EU’s competitiveness would be even faster than in the past three and a half years since the war began. “Hungary will oppose such a measure with every tool at its disposal,” he emphasized.

We will protest, because we cannot allow Hungary and the Hungarian people to pay the price for a war that has nothing to do with us — and one that brings us no closer to ending any conflict.

– he stated. Regarding Ukraine’s proposed EU membership, Mr. Orban said that the move aims primarily to make it easier to transfer funds to Ukraine.

In our view, this is not something that's not good for Europe as a whole, neither for the Hungarian people, therefore we oppose this approach,

– Prime Minister Orban’s political director concluded.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban (Photo: MTI)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

