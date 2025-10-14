“I was out at the National Team's soccer match against Armenia when the message came through that we’d soon receive an invitation — an event with few European partners — but it was meant to acknowledge Hungary’s work and stance within Europe,” said Balazs Orban, referring to Donald Trump's praise of Viktor Orban at the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. The political director emphasized that Hungary’s sovereign foreign policy is functioning well:

The logic that we maintain good relations with all great powers works,

he declared.

Ongoing Talks with the U.S. President

Balazs Orban noted that while Hungary was not part of the summit’s closed talks, discussions with the U.S. President continue regarding the Russia–Ukraine war. “This war was provoked by the Biden administration. The Americans will continue talks with anyone who wants to buy security or weapons, but they won’t treat this war as a strategic priority or back Ukraine with full NATO support. The European Union is acting as Ukraine’s strategic war agent,” he argued.

He warned that Europe might ultimately be excluded from future peace talks, adding that Hungary must still assert its national interests.

“We don’t want to force anything on others that they don’t want, but we also won’t let anyone force on us something that goes against Hungary’s interests,” he said.

Balazs Orban in Fighters' Hour (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Balazs Orban expressed alarm at what he called the EU’s militarization push: “It’s shocking that in three and a half years, the EU has come to this point — declaring that Europe’s future lies in defeating Russia and channeling resources to Ukraine,” he said. He added that Brussels is working to install compliant governments across the EU that will support this agenda.

Commenting on the Ukrainian data leak involving the Tisza Party, the political director said Hungary needs to stand firm in such situations:

On the Tisza Party’s Data Leak

“We don’t want pro-Russian or pro-Ukrainian politics — we want a pro-Hungarian policy,” he stated, warning of a Kyiv–Brussels axis attempting to undermine the Hungarian government through a no holds barred approach including committing crimes blackmail, disinformation, political manipulation and outright aggression without legal consequences.