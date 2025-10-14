Orbán BalázsbékecsúcsHarcosok órájában
Balazs Orban: The Logic of Maintaining Good Relations with All Great Powers Works! + Video

The Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director spoke with Balazs Nemeth about the peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as the issue of conscription.

2025. 10. 14. 16:37
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister's Political Director in the Fighters' Hour program (Source: Facebook)
“I was out at the National Team's soccer match against Armenia when the message came through that we’d soon receive an invitation — an event with few European partners — but it was meant to acknowledge Hungary’s work and stance within Europe,” said Balazs Orban, referring to Donald Trump's praise of Viktor Orban at the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. The political director emphasized that Hungary’s sovereign foreign policy is functioning well:

The logic that we maintain good relations with all great powers works,

he declared.

Ongoing Talks with the U.S. President

Balazs Orban noted that while Hungary was not part of the summit’s closed talks, discussions with the U.S. President continue regarding the Russia–Ukraine war. “This war was provoked by the Biden administration. The Americans will continue talks with anyone who wants to buy security or weapons, but they won’t treat this war as a strategic priority or back Ukraine with full NATO support. The European Union is acting as Ukraine’s strategic war agent,” he argued.

He warned that Europe might ultimately be excluded from future peace talks, adding that Hungary must still assert its national interests.

“We don’t want to force anything on others that they don’t want, but we also won’t let anyone force on us something that goes against Hungary’s interests,” he said.

Balazs Orban in Fighters' Hour (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Balazs Orban expressed alarm at what he called the EU’s militarization push: “It’s shocking that in three and a half years, the EU has come to this point — declaring that Europe’s future lies in defeating Russia and channeling resources to Ukraine,” he said. He added that Brussels is working to install compliant governments across the EU that will support this agenda.

Commenting on the Ukrainian data leak involving the Tisza Party, the political director said Hungary needs to stand firm in such situations:

On the Tisza Party’s Data Leak

“We don’t want pro-Russian or pro-Ukrainian politics — we want a pro-Hungarian policy,” he stated, warning of a Kyiv–Brussels axis attempting to undermine the Hungarian government through a no holds barred approach including committing crimes blackmail, disinformation, political manipulation and outright aggression without legal consequences.

He stressed that 

Fidesz–KDNP must respond and defend Hungary’s position by identifying and exposing these tactics because this affects our future.

Regarding the anti-war petition launched in connection with Brussels' war plans, Balazs Nemeth recalled that he himself had recently visited the Tisza stand, where, to his great surprise, several people had expressed their anti-war sentiments. "Even Tisza Party supporters want peace and have signed this petition," he revealed, then showed the recording he had made of this.

Opposition “Deception Show”

Balazs Orban accused Hungary’s opposition of hypocrisy: “They used to openly represent Brussels’ agenda, but after repeated defeats, they’ve changed their tune. Now they pretend these issues don’t matter, while planning tax hikes under the guise of tax cuts and giving it all to Ukraine. It’s a complete deception show,” he pointed out. In this difficult situation he urged Hungarians 

to pay close attention in this period of 'war preparation,' to find out who represents what, who they’re connected to, and what their real intentions are.

On Respecting and Persuading Voters

Mr. Orban also responded to influencer Robert Puzser, who recently said on his podcast that “part of Fidesz’s base will be gone by 2029 because some pensioners will have passed away.”

“If you want to convince voters, don’t insult them — give them a vision worth supporting,” Orban replied. He emphasized that Fidesz offers programs both for young people and for those entering retirement. He added that the often repeated left's allegation that the youth are emigrating has stopped, with more Hungarians returning home due to worsening public safety in Western Europe and rising living standards in Hungary. “It’s good that young people travel and see the world, but the more you see, the more you realize what a good country this is,” he concluded.

Balazs Bende, political analyst and journalist (Source: YouTube screenshot)

A Message to the World

In the program, political analyst Balazs Bende also commented on Trump’s praise of Viktor Orban at the Middle East Peace Summit. “Whatever people are saying about this, it was a message to the world — to the EU and to everyone opposing Viktor Orban — when the world’s most powerful leader openly stood in support of him,” he said, predicting outrage among “liberal pundits”, who will undoubtedly spin this as "foreign interference in domestic politics". Not long ago, Bende said, "Putin also had positive things to say about PM Orban, which resulted in the same reaction". He also remarked how these very same pundits are not disturbed when the interference is coming from Brussels or from the former Biden administration.

He noted that both global power poles now support the Hungarian Prime Minister, adding: “That’s beyond dispute.”

Regarding Tomahawk missiles, they discussed that it's no accident that Ukraine is asking the United States for these weapons, but Donald Trump is also aware that this weapon is not the type that can be deployed  just anywhere. And America does not want to enter the war. It would change the whole war, which is a very serious matter, as they can be equipped with all kinds of warheads, including nuclear weapons, he warned.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister's Political Director (Source: Facebook)


