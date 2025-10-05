Rendkívüli

Hungary FM: Bravo, Andrej Babis!

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, posted congratulations Saturday after Babis’s party won the Czech parliamentary elections.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 05. 11:43
Peter Szijjarto and Andrej Babis (Source: Facebook)
“Bravo ANO and Motoriste! Another patriotic government in Central Europe! The V4 alliance will soon come alive again!” Peter Szijjarto declared.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto and Andrej Babis (Source: Facebook)

