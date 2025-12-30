Rendkívüli

Világháborúval riogat a Reuters, Magyar Péternek fontos szerep juthat ebben

európai uniómagyarországszuverenitásvédelmi hivatal
magyar

Fresh Results Reveal Hungarians’ Top Priorities

According to a recent survey, a decisive majority of society considers Hungarian interests to be paramount, even if this leads to conflicts within the European Union.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 30. 12:01
The Peace March on its way to Kossuth Square (Source: MW / Balazs Hatlaczki)
The Peace March on its way to Kossuth Square (Source: MW / Balazs Hatlaczki)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In the view of public opinion, preserving sovereignty is the key to Hungary’s survival, the Sovereignty Protection Office announced on Monday in connection with the results of a survey conducted on behalf of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute.

Photo: MW

The public opinion poll commissioned by the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute shows that 

Hungary’s interests take precedence over foreign interests, and that there is a place for the assertion of national interests within the European Union even if this entails conflicts.

The population is convinced that—rather than following progressive trends dictated from abroad—Hungary must pursue its own path, the prerequisite for which is the preservation of the country’s sovereign room for maneuver, the statement said.

Hungarians Say Defending National Independence Is Politicians' Duty 

Based on the survey, despite efforts -  financed from abroad - to exert political pressure promoting foreign interests, Hungarian society expects the focus of governance to continue to be defined by national interests. 

An overwhelming majority of respondents (81 percent) consider Hungary’s interests more important than those of other countries, and 81 percent also believe that Hungary must represent Hungarian interests in the European Union even if this leads to conflicts.

Hungarians’ strong pro-sovereignty attitude and commitment to national independence are reflected in the fact that a decisive majority defines the defense of national independence as the duty of Hungarian politicians (82 percent). In addition, 70 percent believe that Hungary must follow its own path, rather than imitate others, in order to survive, the statement noted.

They added that

nearly three-quarters of respondents (72 percent) believe Hungary must always fight harder for its survival than Western countries. Nevertheless, 74 percent of those surveyed believe it is likely that the country will still exist a thousand years from now.

Cover photo: The Peace March on its way to Kossuth Square (Source: MW / Balazs Hatlaczki)

               
       
       
       

            További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!        

   

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekfelfedezés

„Ami volt, ugyanaz lesz majd…” (A közeledő új év elé)

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A manhattani és londoni Cityben gurgulázva röhögnek és térdüket csapkodják.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu