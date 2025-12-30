Fresh Results Reveal Hungarians’ Top Priorities

In the view of public opinion, preserving sovereignty is the key to Hungary’s survival, the Sovereignty Protection Office announced on Monday in connection with the results of a survey conducted on behalf of the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute.

Photo: MW

The public opinion poll commissioned by the Sovereignty Protection Research Institute shows that

Hungary’s interests take precedence over foreign interests, and that there is a place for the assertion of national interests within the European Union even if this entails conflicts.

The population is convinced that—rather than following progressive trends dictated from abroad—Hungary must pursue its own path, the prerequisite for which is the preservation of the country’s sovereign room for maneuver, the statement said.

Hungarians Say Defending National Independence Is Politicians' Duty

Based on the survey, despite efforts - financed from abroad - to exert political pressure promoting foreign interests, Hungarian society expects the focus of governance to continue to be defined by national interests.

An overwhelming majority of respondents (81 percent) consider Hungary’s interests more important than those of other countries, and 81 percent also believe that Hungary must represent Hungarian interests in the European Union even if this leads to conflicts.

Hungarians’ strong pro-sovereignty attitude and commitment to national independence are reflected in the fact that a decisive majority defines the defense of national independence as the duty of Hungarian politicians (82 percent). In addition, 70 percent believe that Hungary must follow its own path, rather than imitate others, in order to survive, the statement noted.

They added that

nearly three-quarters of respondents (72 percent) believe Hungary must always fight harder for its survival than Western countries. Nevertheless, 74 percent of those surveyed believe it is likely that the country will still exist a thousand years from now.

Cover photo: The Peace March on its way to Kossuth Square (Source: MW / Balazs Hatlaczki)