Hungary FM: Brussels’ Botched Decisions Risk Triggering Another Economic Crisis

Following an informal meeting of the EU Trade Ministers, Peter Szijjarto emphasized that Brussels must make a basic economic policy turnaround as soon as possible, warning that the world is rapidly heading toward a new era of geopolitical bloc formation, which would cause enormous harm—as Hungary experienced during the Cold War—and that the EU itself would suffer as a result. “In recent months and years, the European Union has lost out in every deal it has itself been a party to, and usually also in measures it wasn’t even directly involved in,” he stressed.

According to Hungary FM Peter Szijjarto, a fundamental shift in Brussels' economic policy is needed as soon as possible (Photo: AFP)

Time has proven that Brussels’ measures have both isolated the European Union and dealt a severe blow to the European economy,

according to Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister.

As an example, he cited the collapse of the European growth model—which was based on combining advanced Western technology with Eastern energy resources—as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia, noting that nothing viable has replaced this system since. He also criticized the tariffs imposed on Chinese electric vehicles, calling them extremely harmful, and argued that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently signed “the worst deal of the century” with the United States on trade tariffs.