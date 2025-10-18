Szijjártó PéterChristopher LandauBudapesti békecsúcsMagyarország
magyar

Hungary FM on the Trump–Putin Meeting + Video

According to Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hungary will provide all the necessary conditions to ensure that the participants of the Budapest Peace Summit can negotiate in a calm and secure environment. FM Szijjato emphasized that Hungary is one of the safest countries in the world, making it an ideal location for the meeting between the U.S and Russian presidents.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 18. 12:22
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary(Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Late last night, I spoke with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, then with my Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and yesterday morning I also had a conversation with Yuri Ushakov, the foreign policy adviser to the Russian President,” Peter Szijjarto began at his Thursday press conference, responding to a journalist’s question.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / MTI)

Based on these talks, here’s what I can tell you,” he continued. “Yesterday, my Russian colleague, Foreign Minister Lavrov, informed me that today he will hold a phone call with his American counterpart, who President Donald Trump pointed to lead the preparatory discussions on behalf of the United States.

 

“Of course, here in Hungary, in Budapest, we are ready to provide all the suitable conditions to ensure that the American and Russian presidents can negotiate in a safe and calm environment,” Szijjarto stated. “This is one of the safest countries in the world, so if there is any place where such talks can take place under secure conditions, it is here. All technical matters, including the designation of the venue, are still being finalized,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary(Photo: MTI)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pilhál György
idezojelektömeg

Majmoké a világ

Pilhál György avatarja

A kísérletek eddig kudarcot vallottak, most új csapat próbálkozik Magyar Péter vezetésével.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu