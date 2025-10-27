Hungary FM Vows to Prevent Escalation at All Costs + Video

“You are speaking to someone whose country is the only NATO member that has never delivered weapons to Ukraine since the start of the war,” Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said. “We believe that all measures that raise the risk of escalation must be avoided — because we live in the neighborhood of this war. If it escalates, we Hungarians would be in great danger.”

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: Tibor Katona/MTI)

When asked about recent Russian airspace incursions, the interviewer pressed what message Hungary has for Moscow in light of rising tensions.