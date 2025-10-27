Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor békemissziója folytatódott, a pápa fogadta a miniszterelnököt

NATOSzijjártó Péterorosz-ukrán-háborúMagyarország
magyar

Hungary FM Vows to Prevent Escalation at All Costs + Video

Hungary remains the only NATO member state that has not sent weapons to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto emphasized in a recent television interview. He underlined that every step increasing the risk of escalation must be avoided, as the conflict is unfolding right on Hungary’s doorstep. The minister added that Hungary stands in solidarity with its European and NATO allies, condemns airspace violations, and actively participates in the air policing mission in the Baltic Sea region.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 27. 13:34
Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: MTI)
“You are speaking to someone whose country is the only NATO member that has never delivered weapons to Ukraine since the start of the war,” Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said. “We believe that all measures that raise the risk of escalation must be avoided — because we live in the neighborhood of this war. If it escalates, we Hungarians would be in great danger.”

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary (Photo: Tibor Katona/MTI)

When asked about recent Russian airspace incursions, the interviewer pressed what message Hungary has for Moscow in light of rising tensions.

They should not escalate the situation either. We stand in solidarity with our European partners and NATO allies, and of course, we condemn every violation of NATO airspace. Hungary is currently fulfilling an air-policing mission over the Baltic Sea region. We are doing everything possible to prevent escalation,

the Foreign Minister responded.

