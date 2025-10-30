Rendkívüli

Leftists Admit the Obvious: The Tisza Party Has No Candidates

Without candidates, the Tisza Party will certainly not be able to govern, Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute, says in a video posted on his social media page.

2025. 10. 30. 17:09
Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party, and Mark Radnai, the party’s vice president (Photo: MW / Krisztian Mate)
Balazs Bocskei, a political analyst closely aligned with the left, stated in a recent video that the Tisza Party simply does not have parliamentary candidates ready to run. According to Bocskei, no matter what excuses the party is giving as to why it is not disclosing the names of candidates — claiming that it’s keeping names secret because “the tax authority would be sicced on them", or that “they would be hunted down” —  the real reason is far more basic: the fielded candidates just don’t exist. XXI Century Institute's lead analyst Daniel Deak shared the video clip of the admission on his social media page.

The Tisza Party hasn't been able to field the necessary 106 candidates (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Deak noted that he had already pointed out the problem two weeks ago. “Peter Magyar promised to present the Tisza Party candidates by September 30, yet here we are, nearly in November — and there’s still no sign of them,” the analyst said, adding, instead of the required 106 candidates, the Tisza Party has so far managed to scrape together barely thirty.

“If they don’t have candidates, the Tisza Party might not be able to run in the election at all — but one thing’s for sure: they certainly won’t be able to govern,” Deak emphasized.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party, and Mark Radnai, the party’s vice president (Photo: MW / Krisztian Mate)


