ECJ Doing Everything It Can to Thwart a Working Migration Model

🇮🇹🇪🇺Italy plan to process migrants in Albania dealt blow by EU court



The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that Italy’s system for designating “safe countries” for asylum processing breaches EU law, dealing a setback to its offshore migration deal with Albania.



Under… pic.twitter.com/GnBRWYISjb — tut0ugh (@tut0ugh) August 2, 2025

According to Viktor Marsai, the trend is clear, but judicial practice now represents the single greatest obstacle. He recalled that the European Commission has already submitted two legislative packages: one on the concept of safe third countries, and another on deportations and reception centers. "These are being heavily debated, and the process will be a long one," he said. "There are forward-looking elements in the first draft, but how much of that will survive in the final version, and to what extent the proposal will be watered down, are questions about which we cannot be overly optimistic."

NGOs have described the Albanian model as a European version of the Rwanda plan, yet Viktor Marsai emphasized that despite the similarities, there are also important differences. He pointed out that reaching EU territory from Albania is relatively easy, whereas from Rwanda it would be far more difficult.

The pattern is similar,” he said. “In the case of Rwanda as well, various courts — whether the European Court of Human Rights or the British Supreme Court — kept coming up with increasingly impossible conditions until, eventually, the British government threw in the towel. From this perspective, the same thing is happening now,

he added.

Viktor Marsai stressed that the greatest problem lies in how the pro-migration side invokes these court rulings as precedents, claiming that such solutions are impossible and that it is pointless and unnecessary to try. "It is now perfectly clear," he said, "that there is a deliberate effort to prevent the emergence of any functional migration model, because once such a model succeeded, the vast majority of member states would immediately adopt it."