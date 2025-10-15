Political Analyst: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Maintain A Relationship of Trust

As reported earlier by Magyar Nemzet, on October 13, Hamas released all remaining Israeli hostages, effectively bringing the Israel–Palestine war to an end. U.S. President Donald Trump invited the Hungarian Prime Minister to the peace conference in Egypt, and praised Viktor Orban at length in his speech. Bank Levente Boros, Director of Political Analysis at the Nezopont Institute, shared his assessment of the event in an interview with our paper.

Trump’s gesture was addressed both to Hungary’s peace policy and to Viktor Orban personally (Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool)

Viktor Orban in the International Spotlight

Commenting on the events, the expert pointed out that this is not merely a political or ideological alignment in the sense that Donald Trump and Viktor Orban are both regarded as right-wing or conservative leaders. Nor is it just a community of values, which in the Western world often arises between two politicians or political parties in accordance with their current interests and then disintegrates when their interests so require.

This is a relationship built on trust, which is rare and of great value in politics,

he emphasized. He added that this can be concluded from Donald Trump's gesture and what he said in public to and about Viktor Orban. The expert recalled the U.S. President’s earlier statements, including his comment that he had sought Orban’s opinion on the Russia–Ukraine conflict.