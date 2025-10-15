békepolitikaOrbán Viktoregyiptomi békecsúcsDonald Trump
magyar

Political Analyst: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump Maintain A Relationship of Trust

U.S. President Donald Trump invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the peace summit in Egypt, where he publicly praised the Hungarian leader. A genuine relationship of trust has developed between the two leaders, which is rare in international politics, highlighted Bank Levente Boros, Director of Political Analysis at the Nezopont Institute. Trump’s gesture was both a recognition of Hungary’s peace policy and a sign of respect for Viktor Orban personally, the analyst said.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 15. 16:52
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As reported earlier by Magyar Nemzet, on October 13, Hamas released all remaining Israeli hostages, effectively bringing the Israel–Palestine war to an end. U.S. President Donald  Trump invited the Hungarian Prime Minister to the peace conference in Egypt, and praised Viktor Orban at length in his speech. Bank Levente Boros, Director of Political Analysis at the Nezopont Institute, shared his assessment of the event in an interview with our paper.

Trump gesztusa Magyarország békepolitikájának és Orbán Viktor személyének is szólt
 Trump’s gesture was addressed both to Hungary’s peace policy and to Viktor Orban personally (Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/Pool)

Viktor Orban in the International Spotlight

Commenting on the events, the expert pointed out that this is not merely a political or ideological alignment in the sense that Donald Trump and Viktor Orban are both regarded as right-wing or conservative leaders. Nor is it just a community of values, which in the Western world often arises between two politicians or political parties in accordance with their current interests and then disintegrates when their interests so require. 

This is a relationship built on trust, which is rare and of great value in politics,

he emphasized. He added that this can be concluded from Donald Trump's gesture and what he said in public to and about Viktor Orban. The expert recalled the U.S. President’s earlier statements, including his comment that he had sought Orban’s opinion on the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Such consultations occur, especially on part of the President of the United States, when he maintains a relationship of mutual trust with another political leader, in this case, the Hungarian Prime Minister,

he pointed out. Both in the domestic and international political arena, many of those who oppose the Hungarian Prime Minister or the Hungarian government were surprised by the U.S. President's acknowledgment, "because they have long tried to question the authenticity of the Trump–Orban relationship in public." Since Trump’s election as president, there have been repeated attempts to cast doubt on their connection, Bank Levente Boros said. But time and again, the American President has proven these narratives wrong. He also pointed out that while international outlets such as Politico covered the peace summit, 

they failed to even mention Viktor Orban’s name in their reports.

According to the analyst, it seems uncomfortable for them to admit that "the Hungarian Prime Minister, whom they despise and look down on — whom they try to discredit and criticize by every means possible  — attended this summit at the personal invitation of Donald Trump."  He drew a clear distinction between Donald Trump's support and the support given to the Hungarian opposition by past or current American liberal circles:

This is not about Donald Trump interfering in Hungary’s domestic politics with money or by other means as Democrats and their networks, including the Soros empire, have done covertly in previous elections, and may try again in the next.

He underlined that even the invitation itself speaks volumes. Among the limited number of European heads of state and government invited, Viktor Orban’s presence was notable. This was not a summit where the entire EU leadership, the Commission, and all member-state governments were seated at the table. It was a carefully selected gathering, both globally and within Europe, Boros said.

Few of Orban’s political adversaries could have anticipated such a gesture from Donald Trump, especially since Hungary has played a smaller role in the Gaza conflict than in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

It was the result of that same relationship of trust, and of the pro-peace foreign policy that Viktor Orban and the Hungarian government have pursued since the first day of the Russia–Ukraine war,

he said, adding that Donal Trump himself has been focused on resolving global conflicts since the start of his presidency, which makes this gesture also an acknowledgment of Hungary’s peace policy.

Köszönjük, Elnök úr! Megyünk tovább a béke útján!

Köszönjük, Elnök úr! Megyünk tovább a béke útján!

Posted by Orbán Viktor on Monday, October 13, 2025

Many European leaders who were not invited likely looked on with envy that a small country like Hungary not only had a seat at the table, but that Donald Trump devoted a part of his speech to praising Viktor Orban,

the analyst emphasized, noting that "it must have been a bitter pill to swallow for figures such as Manfred Weber or Ursula von der Leyen."

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Már csak egy kérdés marad

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Vajon érdekelnek még bárkit a tények odaát?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu