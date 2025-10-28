Recognition from the Vatican: "Hungary Has Become the Center for Building Peace”

Viktor Orban arrived early in the morning at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, where he attended an Italian-language mass with his wife, children, their families, and grandchildren, along with Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen. The Prime Minister and his family were accompanied by Eduard Habsburg-Lothringen, Hungary’s ambassador to the Holy See. The mass was concelebrated by Father Andras Toro, rector of the Pontifical Hungarian Institute in Rome, and Father Laszlo Vertesaljai, director of the Hungarian section of Vatican Radio.

Pope Leo XIV meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Vatican (Photo: AFP)

The Prime Minister also shared news of the visit on his Facebook page.

The Vatican and Hungary on the Side of Peace

The private audience between Viktor Orban and the Holy Father took place in the Apostolic Palace and began at 9 a.m. Following the meeting, the Holy See issued a statement announcing that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV had received the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, in audience. Afterwards, Orban met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to the statement, the talks at the Secretariat of State highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the Vatican and Hungary. The cordial meeting addressed appreciation for the Catholic Church’s commitment to promoting social development and the well-being of the Hungarian community, with particular emphasis on the role of the family, education, and the future of young people.

The importance of protecting the most vulnerable Christian communities was also emphasized. The talks covered a wide range of European issues, paying particular attention to the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, the Vatican statement said.

Andrea Gagliarducci, a Vatican expert, spoke to Magyar Nemzet about the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Pope Leo XIV.