Weekend Results: The Winner Is None Other Than Viktor Orban

This weekend, too, was won by Viktor Orban and the governing parties — journalist Daniel Bohar pointed out on his social media page. The week began with the announcement of the Budapest peace summit, followed by the Fighters' Club training camp, he recalled. "We showed that we are strong, organized, and that we stand up for one another," he pointed out.

Daniel Bohar emphasized that none of this could be said about "the world of Tisza." He added that Peter Magyar knows this all too well, which is precisely why, over the weekend, he resorted to the simplest of distractions, the kind his predecessors have used before him:

He began posting photos of himself with cats and portraying himself as a kitchen wizard.

"That may earn him a few likes," the journalist noted. "But people choose politicians to act on their behalf."

"And in my view (which I know I share with many others), it matters far more when someone brings together the world’s leaders in Budapest and works for peace, helping shape his country’s future, than how anyone happens to stroke a kitten,

Daniel Bohar stressed.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the second Fighters' Club training camp (Source: Facebook)