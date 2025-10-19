Harcosok KlubjaOrbán Viktorminiszterelnök
magyar

Cheering Crowds Welcome Viktor Orban at Fighters’ Club Training Camp

Large crowds are attending the Fighters’ Club training camp in Zanka, with PM Orban sharing a photo gallery on his social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 19. 10:57
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fighters’ Club Training Camp in Zanka (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fighters’ Club Training Camp in Zanka (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a photo gallery of the Fighters’ Club training camp on his social media. Based on the images, the event has been a tremendous success, with thousands taking part in the camp.

The Fighters’ Club training camp is a huge success (Source: Facebook)

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, the second Fighters’ Club training camp in Zanka kicked off today and will run through Sunday. The Prime Minister attended the event, receiving a standing ovation from the digital warriors.

As is known, the previous Fighters’ Club training camp in Satoraljaujhely was a huge success, and this time even more digital warriors have gathered for this edition. Tomas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz–KDNP party alliance, has already checked in from the site,

but minister of construction and transport, Janos Lazar, also spoke at the event. Zsolt Bayer, a columnist for our newspaper, is also present on-site.”

 

 

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fighters’ Club Training Camp in Zanka (Source: Facebook)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekirodalom irodalom

Egy kis irodalom

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A mai világban, amikor nem lehet nyugodtan lenni a politika zajától, hasznos és jóleső lehet egy kis irodalom.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu