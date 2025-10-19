Cheering Crowds Welcome Viktor Orban at Fighters’ Club Training Camp

Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a photo gallery of the Fighters’ Club training camp on his social media. Based on the images, the event has been a tremendous success, with thousands taking part in the camp.

The Fighters’ Club training camp is a huge success (Source: Facebook)

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, the second Fighters’ Club training camp in Zanka kicked off today and will run through Sunday. The Prime Minister attended the event, receiving a standing ovation from the digital warriors.

As is known, the previous Fighters’ Club training camp in Satoraljaujhely was a huge success, and this time even more digital warriors have gathered for this edition. Tomas Menczer, communications director of the Fidesz–KDNP party alliance, has already checked in from the site,

but minister of construction and transport, Janos Lazar, also spoke at the event. Zsolt Bayer, a columnist for our newspaper, is also present on-site.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fighters’ Club Training Camp in Zanka (Source: Facebook)