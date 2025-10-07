"Tisza: made in Ukraine. The Ukrainians' have their hand in the Tisza Party. Before long, we’ll probably find out that even the cardboard cutouts featuring me they are dragging around the country were made in Ukraine," Viktor Orban wrote in his post shared on his Facebook page.

"The Ukrainians' have their hand in the Tisza Party"

The Hungarian Prime Minister noted that people can debate world affairs, domestic issues, or foreign policy,

"but you can’t conduct foreign policy if your immunity is being held on a string from Brussels, or if you’ve pledged yourself to a foreign power."

PM Orban added:

This will lead to another governor being sent to Hungary to rule over us. We’ve seen that before in this country, and it’s not worth trying again. Especially not during wartime.

On Monday, reports revealed that data from nearly twenty thousand supporters had leaked from the Tisza Party’s mobile app, Tisza Vilag (Tisza World). The leaked information also indicated that Ukrainian developers may have been involved in operating the system.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament is expected this week to decide on suspending Peter Magyar's immunity. The Tisza Party's leader is under investigation on suspicion of disorderly conduct and vandalism following his “disco scandal” in 2024 when he got into an altercation with a man at a Budapest nightclub. The Brussels process has been dragging on for months, which many say, is yet another example of political bias and double standards.