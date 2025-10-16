Speaking to journalists during Russian Energy Week, Peter Szijjarto expressed his hope that peace would soon return to Central Europe, adding that Donald Trump was currently the only hope for a settlement in Ukraine.
Hungary FM: Donald Trump Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize
U.S. President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize because he has done so much to end armed conflicts around the world, a statement from the ministry quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto as saying in Moscow on Wednesday.
He once again expressed his gratitude to the U.S. President for his efforts, making special mention of his meeting in Alaska with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. He also emphasized the need to keep channels of communication open with Russia.
Furthermore, he underlined that Donald Trump would indeed deserve the Nobel Peace Prize, as he has done a great deal for peace — not only in Ukraine, but across the entire world.
We are grateful to him because he has done far more for peace in Ukraine than any other politician in the world. Hungary's Prime Minister has also carried out his own peace mission and does everything possible for the cause. But when it comes to the leaders of great and powerful nations, it is President Trump who is making the greatest effort to achieve peace in Ukraine,
he said.
In connection with the U.S. President’s peace efforts, the Hungarian foreign minister also touched upon the situation in the Middle East and the earlier Abraham Accords, which sought to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states.
He pointed out that this was the first major development during Donald Trump’s first term that offered a realistice hope that the people of the region could return to a peaceful and secure life, and that the current ceasefire in Gaza represents the second such milestone.
I believe that after long decades of failed attempts, this solution could indeed bring lasting peace to the Middle East. I must also say that we are grateful to him, because it was thanks to him that Hamas released the last Hungarian hostage. Without him, this would not have been possible,
he stated.
Finally, he announced that later in the day he would meet with Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Denis Manturov and Alexander Novak, as well as with Alexei Miller and Alexei Likhachev, the heads of Gazprom and Rosatom.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
