Hungary FM: Donald Trump Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize

In connection with the U.S. President’s peace efforts, the Hungarian foreign minister also touched upon the situation in the Middle East and the earlier Abraham Accords, which sought to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states.

He pointed out that this was the first major development during Donald Trump’s first term that offered a realistice hope that the people of the region could return to a peaceful and secure life, and that the current ceasefire in Gaza represents the second such milestone.

I believe that after long decades of failed attempts, this solution could indeed bring lasting peace to the Middle East. I must also say that we are grateful to him, because it was thanks to him that Hamas released the last Hungarian hostage. Without him, this would not have been possible,

he stated.