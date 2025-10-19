Rendkívüli

Bezárt a Louvre, rablás történt a világhírű múzeumban + videó

Miklos Szantho: The Left, Obsessed with Messianic Fantasies, Downplays Significance of Budapest Peace Talks

The world’s leading powers have contradicted the leftist-liberal mantra that Hungary has become isolated.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 19. 12:23
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev)
– I’m sorry, Tisza-aligned left, but once again, Viktor Orban isn’t just right — he will be proven right!” Miklos Szantho declared on social media. The director of the Center for Fundamental Rights supported his statement with three plus one arguments.

Anchorage, 2025. augusztus 16. Donald Trump amerikai (j) és Vlagyimir Putyin orosz elnök sajtótájékoztatót tart az ukrajnai rendezést szolgáló amerikai-orosz csúcstalálkozón az Elmendorf-Richardson katonai bázison, az alaszkai Anchorage-ben 2025. augusztus 15-én. MTI/EPA/Szputnyik/Gavriil Grigorov
Photo: MTI/EPA/Szputnyik/Gavriil Grigorov

The Budapest peace summit is, above all, of generational significance because it could bring an end to the Ukraine war, which began due to genuine Russian aggression but escalated globally with the “assistance” of Brussels. The possibility of a Trump-Putin meeting on Hungarian soil brings peace within reach, Szanthó pointed out as his first argument.

In his second point, the think tank chief highlighted that the summit also carries a strong current political and domestic dimension: 

it demonstrates that much of what the mainstream leftist-liberal press claims or implies about Hungary and Prime Minister Orban is simply not true. Hungary is moving in the right direction on the highway, while they are the helicopter.

Just as with the government's previous unorthodox economic policies, utility cost reduction scheme and border protection, they also tried to deny the essence of Hungary’s position on the peace mission, portraying it as either pointless, ridiculous, or barbaric. Once again, it became clear: their problem wasn’t just with the position itself, but primarily with the fact that it was Hungarian, Mr. Szantho stressed.

Now that the world’s leading powers believe that Budapest is suitable to host such a summit precisely because of its sober, realistic, and pro-peace approach, all prior fake arguments fall apart: the claims that “Orban has opted out of the club of those who know how to dine with knife and fork,” that “he is isolated,” or that “no one takes him seriously anymore”—all disproven, wrote Szanthó. He added that a new world order is emerging, global power structures are shifting, and while Brussels is incapable of responding effectively, the Hungarian right understands the dynamics around them and uses this insight to identify and advance Hungary’s interests: 

This is what's called connectivity — building strong relations with every key player. Thanks to this approach, the world’s eyes are now truly on Hungary.

Of course it turns out that the EU’s blindfoldedly hawkish, pro-war policies based on the formation of blocs —of which the domestic leftist media, including Peter Magyar’s circles, are an integral part — happen to be in a dead end, leading Europe down the path of irrelevance – he added.

As a third point, Mr. Szantho noted that he understands  

the frustration of the domestic left-liberal media, once again lost in their messianic fantasies, who can say nothing but that “this is merely symbolic” and 'it has no tangible benefits.'

Yet, as we know, the tangible benefits of peace are obvious: the Hungarian economy would strengthen, inflationary pressures would ease, energy prices would fall, and the threat to utility cost reductions would disappear, he listed.

As to why sovereignty and the independence of the country’s leader are so important, the director explained 

that freedom is an opportunity—the opportunity to do what is right.

“And this is precisely what Hungary is doing now,” he added.


Cover photo: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev)

