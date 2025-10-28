Peter Szijjarto Will Treasure the Letter He Received

Hungary's Foreign Minister shared an emotional video on his social media page, revealing that he had received a deeply moving message — a letter from a freed hostage with dual Israeli–Hungarian citizenship and his spouse.
Even in today’s world, filled with dangers and hardship, there are uplifting moments , Peter Szijjarto said, when his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, handed him the letter written by Omri Miran, who also holds Hungarian citizenship, and by Miran’s wife.
The man was kept for 738 days in captivity by the Hamas terrorist organization.