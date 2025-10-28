Peter Szijjarto Will Treasure the Letter He Received

Hungary's Foreign Minister shared an emotional video on his social media page, revealing that he had received a deeply moving message — a letter from a freed hostage with dual Israeli–Hungarian citizenship and his spouse.

Photo: Arpad Kurucz

Even in today’s world, filled with dangers and hardship, there are uplifting moments , Peter Szijjarto said, when his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, handed him the letter written by Omri Miran, who also holds Hungarian citizenship, and by Miran’s wife.