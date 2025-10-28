Rendkívüli

Peter Szijjarto Will Treasure the Letter He Received

The personal letter written by a former hostage with dual Israeli-Hungarian citizenship and his wife will be one of the most treasured documents he received, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto highlighted.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 28. 13:35
The Jewish community is safe in Hungary, Peter Szijjarto emphasized (Photo: AFP)
Hungary's Foreign Minister shared an emotional video on his social media page, revealing that he had received a deeply moving message — a letter from a freed hostage with dual Israeli–Hungarian citizenship and his spouse.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter hivatalos látogatás keretében fogadja Gideon Sa’ar urat, Izrael Állam külügyminiszterét
Photo: Arpad Kurucz

Even in today’s world, filled with dangers and hardship, there are uplifting moments , Peter Szijjarto said, when his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, handed him the letter written by Omri Miran, who also holds Hungarian citizenship, and by Miran’s wife.

The man was kept for 738 days in captivity by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"We truly did everything possible to ensure his release. We worked continuously with our friends in Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, who mediated throughout the process. We kept in constant contact and made sure that Omri Miran’s case remained on the agenda until his freedom was secured," the minister said.  It was deeply moving to see how Miran embraced his children upon returning, Peter Szijjarto added.

This will be one of the documents that I will hold in the highest esteem during my eleven years in office

the minister emphasized.

Cover photo:Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

